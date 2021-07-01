Berry Corporation (bry) To Report Second Quarter 2021 Results August 3; Hold Conference Call August 4

DALLAS, July 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Berry Corporation (bry) (NASDAQ: BRY) (“bry” or the “Company”) today announced it will report its second quarter 2021 financial results on Tuesday, August 3, 2021, after the close of U.S. financial markets. It will host a conference call on Wednesday, August 4, 2021, to discuss these results. The conference call information is included below.

Earnings Conference Call

Live Call Date:Wednesday, August 4, 2021
Live Call Time:9:00 a.m. Eastern Time (6 a.m. Pacific Time)
Live Call Dial-in: .877-491-5169 from the U.S
 720-405-2254 from international locations
Live Call Passcode: 5973754
  
A live audio webcast will be available at bry.com/category/events.
  
An audio replay will be available shortly after the broadcast: 
  
Replay Dates:Through Wednesday, August 18, 2021
Replay Dial-in:855-859-2056 from the U.S.
 404-537-3406 from international locations
Replay Passcode:5973754
  
A replay of the audio webcast will also be archived at ir.bry.com/reports-resources.


About Berry

Berry is a publicly traded (NASDAQ:BRY) western United States independent upstream energy company with a focus on the conventional, long-lived oil reserves in the San Joaquin basin of California. More information can be found at Berry’s website at www.bry.com.

 

        









    

        
