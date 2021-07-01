Cidara Therapeutics Provides Leadership Update

SAN DIEGO, July 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cidara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: CDTX), a biotechnology company developing long-acting therapeutics designed to transform the standard of care for patients facing serious fungal or viral infections, today announced that James (Jamie) Levine has resigned from his position as chief financial officer (CFO), effective July 9, 2021, to pursue other opportunities. Mr. Levine will continue to serve as a consultant to the Company for at least six months and will provide transitional support to a successor CFO.



“On behalf of the entire Cidara team and board of directors, I want to thank Jamie for his financial leadership, including his significant contributions to our collaborations with Mundipharma and Janssen Pharmaceuticals,” said Jeffrey Stein, Ph.D., president and chief executive officer of Cidara. “He has helped build an outstanding finance team and supported the strengthening of our balance sheet, which has enabled us to efficiently advance our rezafungin Phase 3 programs and expand our Cloudbreak immunotherapy antiviral platform. We wish Jamie the best in his future endeavors.”

Concurrent with Mr. Levine’s resignation, Dr. Stein will assume the role of Cidara’s principal financial officer, and Brady Johnson has been promoted to vice president, finance, and will assume the role of the Company’s principal accounting officer.

About Cidara Therapeutics

Cidara is developing long-acting therapeutics designed to transform the standard of care for patients facing serious fungal or viral infections. The Company’s portfolio is comprised of its lead antifungal candidate, rezafungin, in addition to AVCs for the prevention and treatment of influenza and other viral diseases from Cidara’s proprietary Cloudbreak® antiviral platform. Cidara is headquartered in San Diego, California. For more information, please visit www.cidara.com.

INVESTOR CONTACT:

Brian Ritchie

LifeSci Advisors

(212) 915-2578

britchie@lifesciadvisors.com

MEDIA CONTACT:

Patrick Bursey

LifeSci Communications

(203) 430-9545

pbursey@lifescicomms.com