Zentalis Pharmaceuticals Announces Closing of Offering of Common Stock and Full Exercise of Underwriters’ Option to Purchase Additional Shares

NEW YORK and SAN DIEGO, July 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: ZNTL), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on discovering and developing small molecule therapeutics targeting fundamental biological pathways of cancers, today announced the closing of an underwritten public offering of 3,565,000 shares of its common stock at a public offering price of $48.50 per share, which includes the exercise in full by the underwriters of their option to purchase up to 465,000 additional shares. The total gross proceeds for the offering are approximately $172.9 million, before deducting underwriting discounts and commissions and offering expenses payable by Zentalis.



Morgan Stanley, Jefferies, SVB Leerink and Guggenheim Securities acted as joint book-running managers for the offering. Wedbush PacGrow acted as co-manager for the offering.

About Zentalis Pharmaceuticals

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on discovering and developing small molecule therapeutics targeting fundamental biological pathways of cancers. The Company is developing a broad pipeline of potentially best-in-class oncology candidates, all internally discovered, which include ZN-c5, an oral selective estrogen receptor degrader (SERD) for ER+/HER2- breast cancer, ZN-c3, a WEE1 inhibitor for advanced solid tumors, ZN-d5, a BCL-2 inhibitor for hematologic malignancies, and ZN-e4, an EGFR inhibitor for non-small cell lung carcinoma (NSCLC). Zentalis has licensed ZN-c5, ZN-c3 and ZN-d5 to its majority-owned joint venture, Zentera Therapeutics, to develop and commercialize these candidates in China. Zentalis has operations in both New York and San Diego.

For more information, please visit www.zentalis.com. Follow Zentalis on Twitter at @ZentalisP and on LinkedIn at www.linkedin.com/company/zentalis-pharmaceuticals.

