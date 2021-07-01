CareDx Transplant Patient App, AlloCare, Expands Access to the Majority of Transplant Patients

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., July 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CareDx, Inc. (Nasdaq: CDNA), a leading precision medicine company focused on the discovery, development, and commercialization of clinically differentiated, high-value healthcare solutions for transplant patients and caregivers, today announced that AlloCare, the app developed by CareDx for patients looking to manage their health before and after a transplant, has now launched on Android.

AlloCare is an easy-to-use mobile app designed to help organ transplant patients manage their health throughout the pre to post transplant journey with their mobile device. AlloCare allows patients to manage medications, schedule lab appointments, and view test results. Additionally, the app monitors biometrics and provides a platform for community engagement. With the launch on Android, the total addressable user base doubles.

“When we created this app, we wanted to make sure it would serve transplant recipients well, so we involved them in the design, testing, and implementation process,” said Sasha King, Chief Marketing Officer, CareDx. “Thanks to the help, insights and experience from patient organizations, including Transplant Recipients International Organization (TRIO), we have put together a truly patient-focused app that is specific to the needs before and after transplantation.”

“TRIO members have been involved with the design and testing of the AlloCare app for almost a year. By listening to real transplant patients, they’ve been able to build a comprehensive app that is customizable to various needs of patients whether they are still on the transplant waitlist or 20 years post-transplant,” said Jim Gleason, TRIO president and a heart transplant recipient.

Users can download the app in the iOS or Android app stores now. To learn more about AlloCare, visit www.caredx.com/allocare.

About CareDx

CareDx, Inc., headquartered in South San Francisco, California, is a leading precision medicine solutions company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of clinically differentiated, high-value healthcare solutions along the pre- and post-transplant patient journey and is the leading provider of genomics-based information for transplant patients. For more information, please visit: www.CareDx.com.

