Bioasis Announces the Appointment of Dave Jenkins as Chief Financial Officer

NEW HAVEN, Conn., July 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BIOASIS TECHNOLOGIES INC . (TSXV:BTI; OTCQB:BIOAF), (the “Company” or “Bioasis”), a pre-clinical, research-stage biopharmaceutical company developing its proprietary xB3™ platform technology for the delivery of therapeutics across the blood-brain barrier (“BBB”) and the treatment of central nervous system (“CNS”) disorders in areas of high unmet medical need, including brain cancers and neurodegenerative diseases, today announced the appointment of Dave Jenkins as Chief Financial Officer.



“On behalf of our Board of Directors and our management team, it is my pleasure to welcome Dave to Bioasis. Dave has a proven track record in finance and accounting, including financing transactions, business development, strategic planning, and guiding companies through significant growth. His contributions will be critical as we continue to execute on our mission to advance our internal pipeline and license our proprietary xB3™ platform technology,” said Deborah Rathjen, Ph.D., Bioasis’ Executive Chair.

Jenkins has previously worked at a number of technology and life sciences companies and brings diverse financial management experience in executing the strategic and financial plans of emerging companies.

“I am delighted to join Bioasis at a time when the company is preparing to reach major milestones in its development,” said Jenkins. “I am excited by the potential of the Bioasis xB3™ platform technology and admire the team’s focus and vision on bringing transformational therapies to patients with brain cancers and neurological diseases. I look forward to contributing to Bioasis’ success and supporting its mission.”

“The Board and management thank our outgoing CFO, Ms. Christine Antalik, for her contribution to Bioasis over the past several years and wish her every success in future endeavours,” said Dr. Rathjen.

About Dave Jenkins

Dave Jenkins has more than 35 years of experience in accounting and finance including 31 years at PwC, one of the world’s largest accounting and consulting firms. At PwC, Jenkins was an audit partner, serving multinational public companies, private equity portfolio companies, and venture backed growth companies. He served companies in multiple sectors including bioscience, software, and healthcare. He has deep experience assisting companies raise capital, develop teams, evaluate and complete acquisitions, design well controlled systems, and expand internationally.

Jenkins currently has his own advisory practice, Forest View Consulting, LLC, where he assists high growth technology and bioscience companies develop strategic business models, enhance business development, and evaluate key transactions. Jenkins earned his Bachelor of Arts degree in business administration and accounting from Muhlenberg College in Allentown, PA. where he also currently serves on the college’s Board of Trustees.

On behalf of the Board of Directors of Bioasis Technologies Inc.

Deborah Rathjen, Ph.D., Executive Chair of the Board

Follow on:

Facebook

Instagram

LinkedIn

Twitter

BTI-CRP

About Bioasis

Bioasis Technologies Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company developing the xB3™ platform, a proprietary technology for the delivery of therapeutics across the blood brain barrier and the treatment of CNS disorders in areas of high unmet medical need, including brain cancers and neurodegenerative diseases. The delivery of therapeutics across the blood brain barrier represents the final frontier in treating neurological disorders. The in-house development programs at Bioasis are designed to develop symptomatic and disease-modifying treatments for brain-related diseases and disorders. For more information about the Company, please visit www.bioasis.us.

Forward Looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 or forward-looking information under applicable Canadian securities legislation that may not be based on historical fact, along with other statements containing the words “believe”, “may”, “plan”, “will”, “estimate”, “continue”, “anticipate”, “intend”, “expect” and similar expressions. Such forward- looking statements or information involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause our actual results, events or developments, or industry results, to be materially different from any future results, events or developments express or implied by such forward-looking statements or information. Such factors include, among others, our stage of development, lack of any product revenues, additional capital requirements, risk associated with the completion of clinical trials and obtaining regulatory approval to market our products, the ability to protect our intellectual property, dependence on collaborative partners and the prospects for negotiating additional corporate collaborations or licensing arrangements and their timing. Specifically, certain risks and uncertainties that could cause such actual events or results expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements and information to differ materially from any future events or results expressed or implied by such statements and information include, but are not limited to, the risks and uncertainties that: products that we develop may not succeed in preclinical or clinical trials, or future products in our targeted corporate objectives; our future operating results are uncertain and likely to fluctuate; we may not be able to raise additional capital; we may not be successful in establishing additional corporate collaborations or licensing arrangements; we may not be able to establish marketing and the costs of launching our products may be greater than anticipated; we have no experience in commercial manufacturing; we may face unknown risks related to intellectual property matters; we face increased competition from pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies; and other factors as described in detail in our filings with the Canadian securities regulatory authorities at www.sedar.com. Given these risks and uncertainties, you are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements and information, which are qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement. All forward-looking statements and information made herein are based on our current expectations and we undertake no obligation to revise or update such forward- looking statements and information to reflect subsequent events or circumstances, except as required by law.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Contacts:

Deborah Rathjen, Ph.D., Executive Chair of the Board and CEO

deborah@bioasis.us

203-533-7082

Investor Contact:

Graeme Dick

Colwell Capital Corp.

graeme@colwellcapital.com

403-561-8989