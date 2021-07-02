Los Angeles Urban League Appoints Six New Board Members

LOS ANGELES, July 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Los Angeles Urban League (LAUL) Board of Directors met recently and appointed six new members to its board. The diverse stellar new board members include: Richard Barragan, Managing Director and Banker in the Private Bank at J.P. Morgan’s Los Angeles office; Michelle A. Avan Senior Vice President, Head of Global Women’s and Under-represented Talent Strategy Global Human Resources; Dhananjay Manthripragada is a partner in the Los Angeles office of Gibson, Dunn & Crutcher and was formerly with the firm’s Washington, D.C. office; Janice Bryant Howroyd is an entrepreneur, educator, author, mentor, Presidential special appointee, Founder, and Chief Executive Officer of the ActOne Group; Duncan Hughes V is Senior Vice President, Market Manager for Banc of California. He is an accomplished professional with proven success managing sales, marketing, and strategic responsibilities within high profile financial institutions and Andrea Ambrose Lobato, Chief Legal Officer, Corporate Secretary at Eaze. She oversees all legal and compliance matters for the company, including commercial transactions, corporate governance, employment, litigation, intellectual property, real estate, compliance, trust and safety.



“Janice, Duncan, Michelle, Dhananjay, Richard and Andrea each brings unique talents, perspectives and connections but all are committed to empower the LA Urban League towards achievements in economic equity,” remarked Elliot Hinds, Chairman of the Los Angeles Urban League Board. “I am thrilled to welcome these extraordinary Board members to join the exciting work we are doing in the 100th year of the Urban League's service in Los Angeles.”

Mr. Barragan has over 30 years of experience in the financial industry and is responsible for advising clients on a range of personal wealth matters including: investment management, portfolio construction, asset allocation, credit strategies, estate planning and charitable giving.

Miss Avan is a trailblazer and one of the most highly respected businesswomen across multiple local and national groups serving the larger community. Michelle’s career in the financial services industry spans over 25 years. In her current role, Michelle is part of the Global Diversity & Inclusion Organization leadership team as the leader of Global Women’s and Under-represented Talent Strategy.

Mr. Manthripragada has extensive experience defending companies in complex litigation in state and federal courts throughout the country, from pre-trial demands through trial, arbitration, or settlement, and on appeal. He has represented some of the world’s leading defense, high-technology, consumer products, food and beverage, pharmaceuticals, chemicals, and automotive companies in their most significant matters.

Miss Bryant Howroyd, affectionately known as JBH – is the leader of a multi-billion dollar, award-winning, international workforce management and technology enterprise, Over the years, JBH has received numerous accolades for her professional accomplishments including being featured in Forbes Magazine as one of America’s Richest Self-Made Women and being named an Ernst & Young Entrepreneur of the Year JBH is passionate about what the company can accomplish when they invest in women and women-owned businesses

Mr. Hughes has been repeatedly promoted into leadership roles based on demonstrated success, executing strategy, optimizing P&L, and leading organizations through critical transitions. He is a decisive leader with expertise in penetrating growth markets, surpassing sales targets, increasing customer retention, and identifying growth opportunities.

Miss Lobato advises Eaze on complex regulatory matters relating to emerging cannabis laws. She developed and oversaw all aspects of her former employer, Lyft, regulatory compliance across North America.

Each of the new LAUL Board members bring a high level of leadership, professionalism and commitment to the mission the remarkable civil rights organization has undertaken. With the addition of the six new members to LAUL’s well-organized board, the highly-anticipated yearlong Centennial celebration is poised for success.

About Los Angeles Urban League

Los Angeles Urban League (LAUL) serves, educates and empowers African Americans and other minorities to secure economic self-reliance and civil rights by providing targeted social programs and advocating for issues that benefit our communities. The Los Angeles Urban League, founded in 1921, is a flagship affiliate of the National Urban League, founded in New York City in 1910. It is one of about 90 affiliates in the United States. The Los Angeles Urban League helps thousands of Angelenos annually through its programs focusing on education, entrepreneurship, job training and placement.

