Disposal of own shares by Bekaert
Publication in accordance with Article 8:6, § 1 of the Royal Decree of 29 April 2019 implementing the Code on Companies and Associations
NV Bekaert SA ("Bekaert") disposed of 5 700 own shares outside the stock exchange. As a result, the total number of treasury shares held by Bekaert decreased from 3 358 074 to 3 352 374 (out of a total of 60 414 841 shares or 5.55%).
|Date
|Number of shares
|Purpose
|Price (€)
|23 June 2021
|100
|Exercise stock options SOP 2015-2017
|34.600
|24 June 2021
|3 500
|Exercise stock options SOP 2010-2014
|21.450
|28 June 2021
|2 100
|Exercise stock options SOP 2010-2014
|25.140
