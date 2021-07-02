ALSTOM SA: Disclosure of the total number of voting rights and shares forming the share capital as at 30 June 2021

English French

Disclosure of the total number of voting rights and shares

forming the share capital as at 30 June 2021

Information pursuant to article L. 233-8 II of the Code de commerce and articles 223-16 and 223-11 of the AMF General regulation (Règlement général de l’Autorité des marchés financiers)

REGULATED INFORMATION

Date Number of shares with a nominal value of €7 Gross number of

voting rights 3o June 2021 371,938,017 371,938,017









About Alstom



Leading societies to a low carbon future, Alstom develops and markets mobility solutions that provide the sustainable foundations for the future of transportation. Alstom’s product portfolio ranges from high-speed trains, metros, monorail and trams to integrated systems, customised services, infrastructure, signalling and digital mobility solutions. Alstom has 150,000 vehicles in commercial service worldwide. With Bombardier Transportation joining Alstom on January 29, 2021, the enlarged Group’s combined proforma revenue amounts to €14 billion for the 12-month period ended March 31, 2021*. Headquartered in France, Alstom is now present in 70 countries and employs more than 70,000 people. www.alstom.com

*unaudited proforma

