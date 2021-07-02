Worldwide Diagnostic Electrocardiograph Industry to 2026 - Increasing Prevalence of Arrhythmias Across the Globe is Driving Growth

Dublin, July 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Diagnostic Electrocardiograph Market, By Product Type (Resting ECG Devices, Stress ECG Devices, Holter Monitors, Others), By Channel (12-channel, 6-channel, 5- channel, 3- channel, Single- channel), By End User, By Region, Competition Forecast & Opportunities, 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Global Diagnostic Electrocardiograph Market was valued USD7.16 billion in 2020 and is anticipated to grow at an impressive rate of 7.10% in the forecast period, 2022-2026. This can be ascribed to the growing prevalence of cardiovascular diseases such as heart stroke, ischemic heart diseases, among others. Also, increasing prevalence of arrhythmias across the globe due to changes in heart's structure caused by cardiomyopathy, coronary artery disease, diabetes, sleep apnea and high blood pressure are expected to fuel the market growth. Additionally, increasing healthcare expenditure by different governments across the globe is further expected to fuel the market growth through 2026. Furthermore, technological advancements such as development of wireless monitoring and wearable ECG devices and new product launches by various players operating in the market is expected to create lucrative opportunities for growth in the next few years.



The Global Diagnostic Electrocardiograph Market is segmented based on product type, channel, end-user, company and region. Based on product type, the market is categorized into resting ECG devices, stress ECG devices, holter monitors and others. The resting ECG devices is expected to dominate the market during the forecast period owing to the widespread demand and use of these devices not only for cardiovascular patients but also for patients suffering from various other disorders.



Regionally, Asia Pacific is expected to register the highest growth with CAGR of 8.51% in the Global Diagnostic Electrocardiograph Market during the forecast period on account of the growing geriatric population in the region. Additionally, increasing chronic disease burden especially cardiovascular diseases further supports the market growth. Also, highly populated countries such as India and China have a huge demand for these devices. Major companies are also focusing on these two countries for expansion and product launches owing to the demand created by them and also the availability of cheap labor and land at an affordable cost to setup their manufacturing units. Also, rising healthcare spending coupled with healthcare reforms for infrastructural developments are expected to foster the market growth in the region. Also, favorable regulatory policies in the region are expected to fuel the market growth in the forecast period.



Major players in the Global Diagnostic Electrocardiograph Market include Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc., Nihon Kohden Corporation, Koninklijke Philips N.V., GE Healthcare and Medtronic Plc. Major companies operating in the market are following strategies such as mergers & acquisitions and new product launches to stay competitive in the market. For instance, In January 2021, Koninklijke Philips N.V. completed the acquisition of BioTelemetry, Inc. which is one of the leading US based provider of remote cardiac diagnostics and monitoring solutions. This acquisition will help Philips in strengthening its portfolio in patient care management solutions. For instance, in May 2018, GE Healthcare collaborated with Preventice Solutions (US) to extend GE's ECG services into home settings, providing monitoring for ambulatory ECG patients. Also, in March 2018, Philips Healthcare launched IntelliSpace Cardiovascular 3.1 informatics platform under its cardiovascular product segment.



Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2016-2019

Base Year: 2020

Estimated Year: 2021

Forecast Period: 2022-2026

Objective of the Study:

To analyze historical growth in the market size of the Global Diagnostic Electrocardiograph Market from 2016 to 2020.

To estimate and forecast the market size of the Global Diagnostic Electrocardiograph Market from 2021 to 2026 and growth rate until 2026.

To classify and forecast the Global Diagnostic Electrocardiograph Market based on product type, channel, end-user, company and region.

To identify drivers and challenges for the Global Diagnostic Electrocardiograph Market.

To examine competitive developments such as expansions, new product launches, mergers & acquisitions, etc., in the Global Diagnostic Electrocardiograph Market.

To identify and analyze the profile of leading players operating in the Global Diagnostic Electrocardiograph Market.

Key Topics Covered:



1. Product Overview



2. Research Methodology



3. Executive Summary



4. Voice of Customer

4.1. Brand Awareness

4.2. Vendor Satisfaction Analysis

4.3. Factors Affecting Purchase Decision



5. Global Diagnostic Electrocardiograph Market Outlook

5.1. Market Size & Forecast

5.1.1. By Value & Volume

5.2. Market Share & Forecast

5.2.1. By Product Type (Resting ECG Devices, Stress ECG Devices, Holter Monitors, Others)

5.2.2. By Channel (12-channel, 6-channel, 5- channel, 3- channel, Single- channel)

5.2.3. By End-User (Hospitals & Clinics, Ambulatory Surgical Centers, Cardiac Care Centers and Others)

5.2.4. By Region

5.2.5. By Company (2020)

5.3. Product Market Map



6. North America Diagnostic Electrocardiograph Market Outlook

6.1. Market Size & Forecast

6.1.1. By Value & Volume

6.2. Market Share & Forecast

6.2.1. By Product Type

6.2.2. By Channel

6.2.3. By End-User

6.2.4. By Country

6.3. North America: Country Analysis

6.3.1. United States Diagnostic Electrocardiograph Market Outlook

6.3.1.1. Market Size & Forecast

6.3.1.1.1. By Value

6.3.1.2. Market Share & Forecast

6.3.1.2.1. By Product Type

6.3.1.2.2. By Channel

6.3.1.2.3. By End-User

6.3.2. Canada Diagnostic Electrocardiograph Market Outlook

6.3.2.1. Market Size & Forecast

6.3.2.1.1. By Value

6.3.2.2. Market Share & Forecast

6.3.2.2.1. By Product Type

6.3.2.2.2. By Channel

6.3.2.2.3. By End-User

6.3.3. Mexico Diagnostic Electrocardiograph Market Outlook

6.3.3.1. Market Size & Forecast

6.3.3.1.1. By Value

6.3.3.2. Market Share & Forecast

6.3.3.2.1. By Product Type

6.3.3.2.2. By Channel

6.3.3.2.3. By End-User



7. Europe Diagnostic Electrocardiograph Market Outlook



8. Asia-Pacific Diagnostic Electrocardiograph Market Outlook

9. South America Diagnostic Electrocardiograph Market Outlook



10. Middle East and Africa Diagnostic Electrocardiograph Market Outlook



11. Market Dynamics

11.1. Drivers

11.2. Challenges



12. Market Trends & Developments



13. Competitive Landscape

13.1. Competition Outlook

13.2. Players Profiled (Leading Companies)

13.2.1. Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc.

13.2.2. Nihon Kohden Corporation

13.2.3. Koninklijke Philips N.V.

13.2.4. GE Healthcare

13.2.5. Medtronic Plc.

13.2.6. Schiller AG

13.2.7. Allengers Medical Systems, Ltd.

13.2.8. Fukuda Denshi USA, Inc.

13.2.9. Ambu A/S

13.2.10. Cardioline S.p.A.

13.2.11. OSI Systems, Inc. (Spacelabs Healthcare)

13.2.12. SUZUKEN CO., LTD

13.2.13. Cardionet, Inc.

13.2.14. Mindray Medical International Limited

13.2.15. BPL Medical Technologies



14. Strategic Recommendations



15. About the Publisher & Disclaimer

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/qrqgft