Factors such as an increase in instances of foodborne diseases and outbreaks, rise in awareness about food safety among consumers, and increase in demand for environment-friendly solutions, is driving to the growth of the food disinfection market.



The market for beverage processing is projected to grow at the highest CAGR between 2020 and 2025.

The market for beverage processing as end use segment is growing at the fastest rate during the forecast period.Packaged beverages, whether it is drinking water or soft drinks, always start with clean, pure water.



Therefore, water plays an important role in the beverage industry.Due to this, the purity of water is crucial in the beverage industry.



Water disinfection is, thus, a stringent requirement in the beverage industry.Water used in the production of beverages as well as used in bottled water undergoes disinfection mainly through the use of chemicals such as chlorine compounds.



Disinfection of other beverage processing equipment is also carried out with the use of hydrogen peroxide, as it is a cost-effective and eco-friendly method.



Packaging is the fastest growing market during the forecast period

Disinfection of food packaging materials is a critical step to prevent re-contamination of packaged food.Usually, UV-C radiation is used to conduct food packaging disinfection, as it is considered one of the most cost-effective techniques and is a non-chemical method.



Packaging material treated includes cans, glass, foils, plastic bottles, and lids.Another popular method of disinfecting food packaging material is the application of hydrogen peroxide on the packaging surface through spraying or through immersion in a hydrogen peroxide bath to create aseptic packaging.



Hydrogen peroxide is commonly used in the beverage industry to facilitate the disinfection of fruit juice and milk packaging material.



Quaternary ammonium compounds is projected to grow at the highest CAGR between 2020 and 2025.

The quaternary ammonium compounds, also known as Quats or QACs, are positively charged ions that are naturally attracted to negatively charged molecules such as bacterial proteins.They are effective against bacteria, yeasts, mold, and viruses.



Quats are surfactants and possess some detergency, so they are less affected by light soil than other disinfectants. They are non-corrosive, do not act as a skin irritant and are also very stable.

Asia Pacific market for food disinfection is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. “

The market for food disinfection has been growing at the fastest rate owing to the increasing demand for meat and meat products.The demand majorly stems from countries such as India, China, Thailand, Japan, and South Korea which are the major producers and among the major consumers of poultry, beef, and pork meat.



The increased production to meet the local and international demand for meat has improved the market for cleaning chemicals used in food processing plants which would ensure better hygiene and also enhance the shelf life of the products. This would drive the growth of the market.

Some of the major players in the market include Solvay (Belgium), Neogen Corporation (US), Evonik Industries (Germany), Ecolab (US), BASF SE (Germany), Diversey, Inc (US), and Kersia Group (France), Thatcher Company (US),) CCL Pentasol (UK), Rentokil (US), and Entaco N.V. (Belgium), Sanosil Ltd. (Switzerland), Stepan Company (US), Acuro Organics Limited (India), Deluxe Chemicals (US), and Finktech GmbH (Germany).



