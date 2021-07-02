The global multichannel order management market size to grow from USD 2.3 billion in 2021 to USD 3.9 billion by 2026, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 11.2%

New York, July 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Multichannel Order Management Market with COVID-19 Impact Analysis, by Component, Deployment Mode, Organization Size, Vertical And Region - Global Forecast to 2026" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05477767/?utm_source=GNW



There will be a long-lasting impact of COVID-19 on the warehouse.As the virus spread throughout the world, it made a ripple effect.



An outbreak or transportation delay that occurred in one part of the world had a destructive impact globally, causing shutdowns due to warehouse closures or missing or delayed supplies.The global supply chain struggled to keep up as the virus spread.



While the COVID-19 pandemic was not responsible for starting the eCommerce boom, it is certainly responsible for the recent surge in demand.Hence, omnichannel distribution also started booming.



As the warehouse shifts from picking full cases for retail locations to picking individual items for end customers, they also need to manage multiple delivery options. Omni-Channel includes letting the customer purchase from anywhere (in-store, online) and delivering the products where they like (ship to home, pick up in-store, curbside pickup). This also includes the return of the product (ship to return or return in-store). Customers have always been demanding, but with the COVID-19 surging eCommerce demand, the omnichannel distribution trend will stay for a longer time. This leaves warehouses and distribution centers looking for advanced processes, technologies, and software to support omnichannel distribution.



The cloud segment to have the highest CAGR and largest market size during the forecast period

By deployment mode, the multichannel order management market has been segmented into on-premises and cloud.The cloud deployment mode enables resiliency and risk reduction, which is not found in on-premises infrastructure.



Cloud solutions facilitate various advantages, including scalability, adaptability, easy deployment, and cost-effectiveness, which promote the adoption of cloud deployment across organizations. The low cost and ease of implementation have made cloud a highly desirable delivery mode among organizations.



Large enterprises segment to have the largest market size during the forecast period

The multichannel order management market has been segmented by organization size into large enterprises and SMEs. The market share of large enterprises is higher; however, the market for SMEs is expected to register a higher CAGR during the forecast period. . Large enterprises are focusing on multiple channels to reach a large number of customers and meet their expectations, which leads to the receiving order from multiple channels. Hence, these organizations are using multichannel order management solutions to avoid issues related to omnichannel and inventory management.



Among regions, APAC to hold higher CAGR during the forecast period

APAC is expected to grow at a good pace, due to rising demand for advanced solutions, which are cloud-driven and cloud-supported, has resulted in the increasing demand for multichannel order management solutions in APAC, thereby resulting in increasing investments and technological advancements across industries. The market in APAC is expected to experience strong growth, as APAC organizations are rapidly adopting order management solutions to meet the demands of their customers.



Breakdown of primaries

In-depth interviews were conducted with Chief Executive Officers (CEOs), innovation and technology directors, system integrators, and executives from various key organizations operating in the Multichannel order management market.

• By Company: Tier I: 34%, Tier II: 43%, and Tier III: 23%

• By Designation: C-Level Executives: 50%, D-Level Executives: 30%, and Managers: 20%

• By Region: APAC: 30%, Europe: 30%, North America: 25%, MEA: 10%, Latin America: 5%

The report includes the study of key players offering multichannel order management solutions and services.It profiles major vendors in the global multichannel order management market.



The major vendors in the global multichannel order management market include IBM Corporation (US), Oracle Corporation (US), SAP SE (Germany), Salesforce.com, inc. (US), HCL Technologies Limited (India), Zoho Corporation Pvt. Ltd. (India), Brightpearl (US), Stitch Labs (US), Selro Ltd. (England), Linnworks (England), Vinculum Solutions Pvt. Ltd. (India), Freestyle Solutions (US), Aptean (US), Etail Solutions (US), SellerActive, Inc. (US), Delhivery Pvt Ltd (India), Cloud Commerce Pro Ltd (India), QuickBooks Commerce (India), Unicommerce eSolutions Pvt. Ltd. (India), SalesWarp (US), Contalog (India), Browntape Technologies (India), Multiorders, Ltd (England), ManageEcom (India), Evanik Networks Private Limited (India), GeekSeller (US), SKUSUITE INC. (US), Newfold Digital Inc. (US), and EMERGE App & Higher Identity Technology Pte Ltd. (Singapore).



Research Coverage

The market study covers the multichannel order management market across segments.It aims at estimating the market size and the growth potential of this market across different segments, such as components, deployment mode, organization size, vertical, and region.



It includes an in-depth competitive analysis of the key players in the market, along with their company profiles, key observations related to product and business offerings, recent developments, and key market strategies.



Key Benefits of Buying the Report

The report would provide the market leaders/new entrants in this market with information on the closest approximations of the revenue numbers for the overall multichannel order management market and its subsegments.It would help stakeholders understand the competitive landscape and gain more insights better to position their business and plan suitable go-to-market strategies.



It also helps stakeholders understand the pulse of the market and provides them with information on key market drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities.

