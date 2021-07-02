HUTCHMED to Announce 2021 Half-Year Financial Results

HONG KONG and SHANGHAI, China and & FLORHAM PARK, N.J., July 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HUTCHMED (China) Limited (“HUTCHMED”) (Nasdaq/AIM: HCM; SEHK:13) will be announcing its interim results for the six months ended June 30, 2021 on Wednesday, July 28, 2021 at 12:00 noon British Summer Time (BST) (7:00 pm Hong Kong Time (HKT); 7:00 am Eastern Daylight Time (EDT)).



Analysts and investors are invited to join a conference call and audio webcast presentation with Q&A, conducted by HUTCHMED management.

The conference call and audio webcast will take place at 1:00 pm BST / 8:00 pm HKT / 8:00 am EDT on Wednesday, July 28, 2021 and will be webcast live via the company website at www.hutch-med.com/investors/event-information/. The presentation will be available for downloading before the conference call begins. Details of the conference call dial-in will be provided in the financial results announcement and on the company website. A replay will also be available on the website shortly after the event.

About HUTCHMED

HUTCHMED (Nasdaq/AIM: HCM; SEHK: 13) (formerly Hutchison China MediTech) is an innovative, commercial-stage, biopharmaceutical company. It is committed to the discovery and global development and commercialization of targeted therapies and immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer and immunological diseases. A dedicated organization of over 1,300 personnel has advanced ten cancer drug candidates from in-house discovery into clinical studies around the world, with its first three oncology drugs now approved. For more information, please visit: www.hutch-med.com or follow us on LinkedIn .

CONTACTS