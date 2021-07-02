The global microplate systems market size is projected to reach USD 1,170 million by 2026 from USD 927 million in 2021, at a CAGR of 4.8% from 2021 to 2026

New York, July 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Microplate Systems Market by Product, Application & End User - Global Forecast to 2026" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05336567/?utm_source=GNW



Based on the product, the microplate systems market is segmented into microplate readers, microplate pipetting systems and dispensers, microplate washers, and microplate accessories & software.The consumables segment is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.



The increasing prevalence of diseases, the growing focus on drug discovery, and the rising R&D expenditure by pharmaceutical companies are the major factor supporting the growth of this segment.



Drug Discovery segment to register the highest growth in the microplate systems market during the forecast period.

Based onthe application, the microplate systems market is segmented into drug discovery, clinical diagnostics, genomics and proteomics research, and other applications The drug discovery segment is projected to witness the highest growth in the microplate systems market during the forecast period. The need for high-/ultra-high-throughput screening and reduced time-to-market for drugs are the major factors supporting the growth of this segment.



Asia Pacific is estimated to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

In this report, the microplate systems market is segmented into four major regional segments, namely, North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World (RoW).The market in Asia Pacific is projected to register the highest growth rate during the forecast period.



The growth in this market is primarily driven by the growing focus on research-related funding activities by government organizations is expected to assist with drug discovery and development processes.



Breakdown of supply-side primary interviews, by company type, designation, and region:

• By Company Type: Tier 1 (32%), Tier 2(44%), and Tier 3 (24%)

• By Designation: C-level (30%), Director-level (34%), and Others (36%)

• By Region: North America (40%), Europe (28%), AsiaPacific(20%), and Rest of the World(12%)



Research Coverage

This report studies the microplate systems market based on product, application,end user,and region.The report also analyzes factors (such as drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges) affecting the market growth.



It evaluates the opportunities and challenges in the market for stakeholders and provides details of the competitive landscape for market leaders.The report also studies micromarkets with respect to their growth trends, prospects, and contributions to the total microplate systems market.



The report forecasts the revenue of the market segments with respect to four major regions.







