The global empty capsules market is projected to reach USD 3.7 billion by 2026 from USD 2.6 billion in 2021, at a CAGR of 7.2%

• By type, the non-gelatin capsules segment is likely to grow at faster pace”



Based on type, the empty capsules market is categorized into gelatin capsules and non-gelatin capsules.In 2020, gelatin capsules accounted for the largest share in the empty capsules market.



The non-gelatin capsules segment is likely to grow at a CAGR of 8.0% during the forecast period. Growth in this segment is largely driven by the increasing demand for non-animal-based products and the advantages offered by these capsules over gelatin-based ones, including low hygroscopicity, physical stability, stability in different ranges of temperature & humidity, and low moisture content.



Asia Pacific: The fastest-growing region in the empty capsules market.

The presence of many global capsule manufacturers in China and India, growth in the pharmaceutical and nutraceutical industries, the relatively less stringent regulations in the nutraceutical industry in these regions, an increasing focus on generics, and rising healthcare awareness are expected to drive the adoption of empty capsules in the Asia Pacific.



North America: the largest share of the empty capsules market

In 2020, North America accounted for the largest share in the empty capsules market.The large share of this region can be attributed to the existing presence of major capsule manufacturers and pharmaceutical giants.



The growing emphasis on superior nutraceutical and cosmetic products has also increased the demand for empty capsules.



The empty capsules market is dominated by a few globally established players such as Capsugel (US), ACG Worldwide (India), Qualicaps (US), Suheung Co. Ltd. (Korea), CapsCanada Corporation (Canada), and others



The report also provides a comprehensive review of market drivers, challenges, and opportunities in the empty capsules market



