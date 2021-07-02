New York, July 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Thermal Enhanced Oil Recovery (EOR) Market Report 2021-2031" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06102740/?utm_source=GNW



As a key player in thermal enhanced oil recovery, it is important for you to remain up to date with news surrounding COVID-19 and the reactor industry



The scale of the COVID-19 pandemic has affected the oil industry. The last few months have seen a shift in rules and regulation surrounding the commercial market.



Thermal Enhanced Oil Recovery Market-our new study reveals trends, R&D progress, and predicted revenues



In the coming decade, enhanced oil recovery strategies are set to be increasingly relevant in the international petroleum industry with increased global energy requirements, ageing oil fields and the shortage of traditional oil finds. However, their durability is enhanced by the fact that EOR thermal approaches are no longer limited to a few select countries, with industries around the world starting to incorporate programmes that maximise the value of the available resources.



Key questions answered in this exclusive report are:

. What are the implication of thermal enhanced oil recovery projects taking place now and over the next 10 years?

. Is there a greater need for product commercialisation to further scale the thermal enhanced oil recovery market?

. Contains in-depth analyse of global and national sales and growth

Forecasts to 2031 and other analyses

. In addition to revenue forecasting to 2031, our new study provides you with recent results, growth rates, and market shares.

. You find original analyses, with business outlooks and developments.

. Discover qualitative analyses (including market dynamics, drivers, opportunities, restraints and challenges), cost structure, the impact of rising thermal enhanced oil recovery prices and recent developments.



This report includes data analysis and invaluable insight into how COVID-19 will affect your industry. Four COVID-19 recovery patterns and their impact, namely, V, L, W and U are discussed in this report.



Global Thermal Enhanced Oil Recovery Market by Spending (COVID Impact Analysis)

. CAPEX

. OPEX



Global Thermal Enhanced Oil Recovery Market by End-Product (COVID Impact Analysis)

. Oil Sand

. Thermal Heavy Oil



Global Thermal Enhanced Oil Recovery Market by Technology (COVID Impact Analysis)

. Fast Steam Assisted Gravity Drainage (SAGD)

. Non-Condensable Gas Injection with Steam (NCG-SAGD)

. Once Through Heat Recovery Steam Generators (OTSG)

. Solar Thermal Enhanced Oil Recovery (ST-EOR)

. Thermally-Assisted Gas-Oil Gravity Drainage (TAGOGD)

. Tertiary Gravity Drainage (TGD)



Global Thermal Enhanced Oil Recovery Market by Method (COVID Impact Analysis)

. Hot Fluid Injection Processes

. In-Situ Combustion (ISC)

. Electric Heating Methods

. Electromagnetic Method

. Other Methods



In addition to the revenue predictions for the overall world market and segments, revenue forecasts for 10 leading national markets:



Canada Thermal Enhanced Oil Recovery Market, 2021 to 2031 Market Forecast & COVID Impact Analysis

. Total CAPEX ($Million)

. Total OPEX ($Million)

. Total Production (MBPD)



U.S. Thermal Enhanced Oil Recovery Market, 2021 to 2031 Market Forecast & COVID Impact Analysis

. Total CAPEX ($Million)

. Total OPEX ($Million)

. Total Production (MBPD)



Venezuela Thermal Enhanced Oil Recovery Market, 2021 to 2031 Market Forecast & COVID Impact Analysis

. Total CAPEX ($Million)

. Total OPEX ($Million)

. Total Production (MBPD)



Indonesia Thermal Enhanced Oil Recovery Market, 2021 to 2031 Market Forecast & COVID Impact Analysis

. Total CAPEX ($Million)

. Total OPEX ($Million)

. Total Production (MBPD)



Kuwait Thermal Enhanced Oil Recovery Market, 2021 to 2031 Market Forecast & COVID Impact Analysis

. Total CAPEX ($Million)

. Total OPEX ($Million)

. Total Production (MBPD)



Oman Thermal Enhanced Oil Recovery Market, 2021 to 2031 Market Forecast & COVID Impact Analysis

. Total CAPEX ($Million)

. Total OPEX ($Million)

. Total Production (MBPD)



China Thermal Enhanced Oil Recovery Market, 2021 to 2031 Market Forecast & COVID Impact Analysis

. Total CAPEX ($Million)

. Total OPEX ($Million)

. Total Production (MBPD)



Russia Thermal Enhanced Oil Recovery Market, 2021 to 2031 Market Forecast & COVID Impact Analysis

. Total CAPEX ($Million)

. Total OPEX ($Million)

. Total Production (MBPD)



Bahrain Thermal Enhanced Oil Recovery Market, 2021 to 2031 Market Forecast & COVID Impact Analysis

. Total CAPEX ($Million)

. Total OPEX ($Million)

. Total Production (MBPD)



Saudi Arabia Thermal Enhanced Oil Recovery Market, 2021 to 2031 Market Forecast & COVID Impact Analysis

. Total CAPEX ($Million)

. Total OPEX ($Million)

. Total Production (MBPD)



RoW Thermal Enhanced Oil Recovery Market, 2021 to 2031 Market Forecast & COVID Impact Analysis

. Total CAPEX ($Million)

. Total OPEX ($Million)

. Total Production (MBPD)



The report also includes profiles for some of the leading companies in the Thermal Enhanced Oil Recovery Market, 2021 to 2031. 20 Leading companies:

. Chevron Corporation (Chevron)

. Suncor Energy Inc

. BP plc

. Petróleos de Venezuela S.A.(PDVSA)

. ConocoPhillips

. China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation

. Exxon Mobil Corporation

. Royal Dutch Shell

. Total SE

. Petroleo Brasileiro S.A.

. Imperial Oil Limited

. Cenovus Energy Inc

. China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation

. Occidental Petroleum Corporation

. China National Offshore Oil Corporation (CNOOC)

. Kinder Morgan, Inc.

. Halliburton Company

. Equinor ASA

. Canadian Natural Resources Limited

. Ferus Pvt. Ltd



According to the analysis, global spending on thermal enhanced oil recovery is estimated to be valued at US$xx million in 2020 and is projected to reach at a market value of US$xx million by 2031.



