Insurance4dallas Announces Health Insurance in Arlington Expands With Medicaid

Arlington, Texas, United States , July 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

Health insurance in Arlington is sure to see increased protections for millions of low-income Americans as the current administration continues its deliberate and fast-acting push to expand Medicaid through a series of policy changes and safety nets to protect more Americans than ever before. These changes, as many have stated, are a slap in the face to the former administration’s attempts to scale back safety nets, comments Insurance4Dallas’s representative, Rick Thornton.

For more information, go to http://insurance4dallas.com/arlington-health-insurance

According to a report by Fierce Healthcare the COVID-19 relief bill pushed Medicaid enrollment to a record 80.5 million in January — a ruse of 70 million pre-COVID. With more people looking for opportunities to enroll, these safety nets will allow new mothers, inmates, and undocumented immigrants to the list of those who could gain coverage, per the report. At the same time, the current administration is instituting new Medicaid-funded services such as food and housing that hasn’t been offered in the past. Many believe this is great news, especially for those with an Arlington health insurance policy.

Rick Thornton, an Arlington health insurance agent said this is a very bold action to reverse limited options available from the previous administration, and that these are some of the more substantial shifts in federal healthcare policy that we have ever seen. Medicaid was created to provide medical care to low-income Americans, but it has always had limitations riddled throughout the law. Thornton added that while there are always risks with any undertaking of this size and scope, we should all see it as a huge win considering that boosting the program’s reach will positively affect millions of Americans who are either uninsured or underinsured. The benefits, including home-based Medicaid being expanded will keep enrollees out of nursing home facilities moving forward, are way too good to pass up.

Insurance4Dallas, (I4D), helps insure all of Texas, Oklahoma, Arkansas, Arizona, Louisiana, New Mexico, Alabama, Virginia and Florida. Insurance4Dallas provides consumers with detailed information on health insurance with the ability to purchase health insurance online. Insurance4Dallas provides a full spectrum of health, dental, vision, life and ancillary insurance products, providing a diverse selection of price and benefit options complemented by personal customer service. Available via phone, email or fax, Insurance4Dallas answers consumer questions throughout the purchasing process and during the utilization of its health insurance policies.



Website: https://insurance4dallas.com/arlington-health-insurance-agent/