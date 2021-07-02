New York, July 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Automotive Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) Military Vehicles Market Report 2021-2031" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06102738/?utm_source=GNW



The analyst has recently published an exclusive report on ADAS Military Vehicle Market. According to the analysis, global ADAS military vehicles market is estimated to be valued at US$xx billion in 2021 and is projected to reach at a market value of US$xx billion by 2031. Global market is expected to grow at a CAGR of xx% during the forecast period 2021-2031.



How Advancement In The Sensor Technologies Is Driving The Market?



A large number of sensors such as radar, image, ultrasonic and LiDAR are used in ADAS frames and consume a ton of energy. However, each sensor has its own impediments; experts consolidate various kinds of sensors to create an accurate and effective exhibition to overcome those cuts. Such frameworks with multi-sensors improve the gadget efficiency without negotiating safety.



Market Breakdown by Vehicle Type (COVID-19 Impact Recovery Analysis Covered)

. Light Commercial Vehicles (LCVs)

. Passenger Cars (PCs)

. Heavy Commercial Vehicles (HCVs)

. Other Vehicles



Market Breakdown by System (COVID-19 Impact Recovery Analysis Covered)

. Adaptive Front Light (AFL)

. Automatic Emergency Braking (AEB)

. Blind Spot Detection (BSD)

. Driver Monitoring System (DMS)

. Forward Collision Warning (FCW)

. Other ADAS Systems



Market Breakdown by Component (COVID-19 Impact Recovery Analysis Covered)

. ADAS Camera Unit

. ADAS Ultrasonic Sensor

. LiDAR Sensor

. Anti-Collision Device

. Other ADAS Components



Market Breakdown by Electric Vehicle (COVID-19 Impact Recovery Analysis Covered)

. Battery Electric Vehicle (BEV)

. Fuel Cell Electric Vehicle (FCEV)

. Hybrid Electric Vehicle (HEV)

. Plug-In Hybrid Electric Vehicle (PHEV)

. Solar Battery Electric Vehicle (SBEV)

. Other Electric Vehicle



Market Breakdown by Offering (COVID-19 Impact Recovery Analysis Covered)

. ADAS Hardware

. ADAS Software

. ADAS Ancillary

. ADAS Technical Services

. ADAS Repair & Maintenance

. Other Offering



In addition to the revenue predictions for the overall world market and segments, you will also find revenue forecasts for 5 regional and 20 leading national markets:



By Region



North America

. U.S.

. Canada

. Mexico



Europe

. Germany

. France

. UK

. Italy

. Spain

. Rest of Europe



Asia Pacific

. China

. Japan

. India

. South Korea

. Australia

. Rest of Asia Pacific



Latin America, Middle East & Africa

. Brazil

. Turkey

. Saudi Arabia

. South Africa

. UAE

. Rest of LAMEA



. Bosch Limited

. Continental AG

. DENSO Corporation

. Gentex Corporation

. HELLA GmbH & Co KGaA,

. Hitachi, Ltd.

. Hyundai Mobis Co Ltd

. Infineon Technologies AG

. Magna International Inc. (Magna)

. Maxim Integrated Products, Inc.

. Mitsubishi Electric Corporation

. Nvidia Corporation

. NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NXP)

. ON Semiconductor Corporation

. Panasonic Corporation

