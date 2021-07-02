New York, July 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Antibiotics Market Report 2021-2031" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06102736/?utm_source=GNW



Ageing Population to Offer Lucrative Growth Prospects for Antibiotics Market Players



Adults over the age of 65 are widely regarded as one of the most vulnerable segments of the population. The world is approaching a demographic tipping point. Since the dawn of humanity, young children have outnumbered their parents. Within five years, however, the number of people aged 65 and up would outnumber children under the age of five. Because of falling fertility rates and substantial rises in life expectancy, population ageing would continue, if not intensify. According to the World Health Organization, the number of people aged 65 and up is expected to rise from 524 million in 2010 to nearly 1.5 billion in 2050, with the majority of the increase occurring in developing countries.



Growing Burden of Infectious Diseases to Fuel Antibiotics Market Growth



The growing burden of bacterial infections is projected to fuel the antibiotics market over the forecast period. The rising prevalence of tuberculosis, malaria, pneumonia, bacterial skin infections, HIV/AIDS, urinary tract infections (UTI), and other diseases will support the market’s healthy growth over the forecast period from 2021 to 2031.



Which Factors are Fueling Antibiotics Industry Growth?

. Growing Burden of Infectious Diseases to Fuel Market Growth

. Rising Ageing Population Patient Pool to Drive Growth

. Adoption of Digital Health Technology to Boost Antibiotics Market Growth



Which Factors are Restraining Growth?

. Strict Regulatory Scenarios to Hamper Market Growth

. Rising Antibiotic Resistance to Restrain Market Growth



Discover sales predictions for the world market and submarkets



Drug Class

. Cephalosporin

. Penicillin

. Fluoroquinolone

. Macrolide

. Carbapenem

. Aminoglycoside

. Sulfonamide

. 7-ACA

. Others



Action Mechanism

. Cell Wall Synthesis Inhibitors

. Protein Synthesis Inhibitors

. DNA Synthesis Inhibitors

. RNA Synthesis Inhibitors

. Mycolic Acid Inhibitors

. Others



Gender

. Male

. Female



Age

. 0-14 years

. 15-54 years

. 55 years and above



Route of Administration

. Oral

. Intravenous

. Others



In addition to the revenue predictions for the overall world market and segments, you will also find revenue forecasts for 5 regional and 26 national markets:



By Region

. North America

. U.S.

. Canada

. Europe

. Germany

. UK

. France

. Italy

. Spain

. Russia

. Denmark

. Norway

. Sweden

. Finland

. Netherlands

. Rest of Europe

. Asia Pacific

. China

. Japan

. India

. Australia

. Singapore

. Malaysia

. Sri Lanka

. Rest of APAC

. Latin America

. Brazil

. Mexico

. Argentina

. Colombia

. Rest of Latin America

. Middle East and Africa

. GCC

. South Africa

. Rest of Middle East & Africa



Including company profiles for 16 of the major companies involved in the antibiotics market. Some of the companies profiled in this report include Abbott Laboratories, F.Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., GlaxoSmithKline Plc, Viatris (Mylan), Novartis International AG, Pfizer Inc., Sanofi, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., Cipla Ltd., Allergan (AbbVie Inc.), Cumberland Pharmaceuticals, Inc., LUPIN, Melinta Therapeutics LLC, Amneal Pharmaceuticals LLC, and WOCKHARDT.



Key Questions Answered by this Report:

. What is the current size of the overall global antibiotics market? How much will this market be worth from 2021 to 2031?

. What are the main drivers and restraints that will shape the overall antibiotics market over the next ten years?

. What are the main segments within the overall antibiotics market? How much will each of these segments be worth for the period 2021 to 2031? How will the composition of the market change during that time, and why?

. What factors will affect that industry and market over the next ten years?

. What are the largest national markets for the world antibiotics? What is their current status and how will they develop over the next ten years? What are their revenue potentials to 2031?

. How will market shares of the leading national markets change by 2031, and which geographical region will lead the market in 2031?

. Which are the leading companies and what are their activities, results, developments, and prospects?

. What are the main trends that will affect the world antibiotics market between 2021 and 2031?

. What are the main strengths, weaknesses, opportunities, and threats for the market?

. How will the global antibiotics market evolve over the forecasted period, 2021 to 2031?

. How will market shares of prominent national markets change from 2021, and which countries will lead the market in 2031, achieving highest revenues and fastest growth?

