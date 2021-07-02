Outlook on the Ready to Drink Cocktails Global Market to 2028 - by Type, Packaging, Distribution Channel, Region and Segment Forecasts

Dublin, July 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Ready to Drink Cocktails Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report by Type (Wine, Spirit, Malt-based), Packaging (Cans, Bottles), Distribution Channel, Region, and Segment Forecasts, 2021-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global ready to drink cocktails market size is expected to reach USD 1775.1 million by 2028, registering a CAGR of 12% over the forecast period. The growing demand for flavored drinks with low alcohol content due to rising health concerns and increasing consumer inclination toward Ready-To-Eat (RTE) and RTD products, owing to their busy lifestyles and hectic work schedules, is driving the market growth. In terms of type, the spirit-based segment led the market in 2020 and is anticipated to maintain its dominance during the forecast period. Spirit-based drinks have high demand owing to their low alcohol content and the availability of various flavors. The growing demand for low content alcohol-based flavored drinks due to the rising health concerns is anticipated to drive the segment over the forecast period.



The bottle packaging segment accounted for the largest share in 2020. Aluminum shortage in countries has led to the introduction of RTD cocktails in glass bottles, which became popular worldwide over a period of time. Furthermore, increased awareness regarding water and land pollution has prompted the majority of players to launch their products in glass bottles. The supermarkets/hypermarkets distribution channel segment accounted for the largest revenue share in 2020. Supermarkets are well-established distribution channels for manufacturers of RTD cocktails and play a key role in the market since they have a wide consumer reach. The improving scenario of the retail industry is expected to boost the segment growth over the forecast period. The market is fragmented with the presence of a large number of global and regional players.

Ready To Drink Cocktails Market Report Highlights

Asia Pacific is expected to register the fastest CAGR during the forecast years

The low alcohol level and lower price of RTE cocktail drinks as compared to cocktails served at bars make them an ideal choice for young consumers in the Asia Pacific region

The cans packaging segment is expected to register the fastest CAGR from 2021 to 2028

The segment growth is credited to the rising consumer demand for convenience and ease-to-carry packaging

North America led the global market in 2020 due to the high demand for drinks with low alcohol content

An increased number of breweries and distilleries in the U.S. and Canada are incorporating RTD alternatives, which will drive the regional market growth over the forecast years

Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1. Methodology and Scope



Chapter 2. Executive Summary



Chapter 3. Ready To Drink Cocktails Market Variables, Trends & Scope

3.1. Market Introduction

3.2. Penetration & Growth Prospect Mapping

3.3. Impact of COVID-19 on the Ready To Drink Cocktails Market

3.4. Industry Value Chain Analysis

3.5. Market Dynamics

3.6. Business Environment Analysis

3.7. Roadmap of Ready To Drink Cocktails Market

3.8. Market Entry Strategies



Chapter 4. Consumer Behavior Analysis

4.1. Consumer Trends and Preferences

4.2. Factors Affecting Buying Decision

4.3. Consumer Product Adoption

4.4. Observations & Recommendations



Chapter 5. Ready To Drink Cocktails Market: Type Analysis & Estimates

5.1. Type Analysis & Market Share, 2020 & 2028

5.2. Malt-based

5.3. Spirits-based

5.4. Wine-based



Chapter 6. Ready To Drink Cocktails Market: Packaging Estimates & Trend Analysis

6.1. Packaging Movement Analysis & Market Share, 2020 & 2028

6.2. Bottles

6.3. Cans



Chapter 7. Ready To Drink Cocktails Market: Distribution Channel Estimates & Trend Analysis

7.1. Distribution Channel Movement Analysis & Market Share, 2020 & 2028

7.2. Hypermarkets/Supermarkets

7.3. Online

7.4. Liquor Stores



Chapter 8. Ready To Drink Cocktails Market: Regional Estimates & Trend Analysis

8.1. Regional Movement Analysis & Market Share, 2020 & 2028

8.2. North America

8.3. Europe

8.4. Asia Pacific

8.5. Central & South America

8.6. Middle East & Africa



Chapter 9. Competitive Analysis

9.1. Key global players, recent developments & their impact on the industry

9.2. Key Company/Competition Categorization (Key innovators, Market leaders, Emerging players)

9.3. Vendor Landscape



Chapter 10. Company Profiles

10.1. Diageo plc

10.2. Bacardi Limited

10.3. Brown-Forman

10.4. Pernod Ricard

10.5. Asahi Group Holdings, Ltd.

10.6. Halewood Wines & Spirits

10.7. SHANGHAI BACCHUS LIQUOR CO., LTD.

10.8. Suntory Holdings Limited

10.9. Manchester Drinks Company Ltd.

10.10. Anheuser-Busch InBev

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/9wbivd