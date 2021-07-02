New York, July 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Big Data Analytics in Healthcare Market Report 2021-2031" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06102735/?utm_source=GNW



Technological Advancements Anticipated to Offer Democratize Access to Healthcare Over the Next Decade



Healthcare has never been more personalized and affordable to anyone. Digital consulting applications use artificial intelligence to provide medical advice based on customized medical history record reviews and general medical information derived from big data inferences. Pandemic monitoring and health condition forecasting are now possible thanks to big data inferences. Virtual nursing assistants are expected to become more popular as a way to provide tailored patient assistance that can operate at peak efficiency 24 hours a day, seven days a week.



Big Data Analytics Has the Potential to Offer Personalized Therapies for Patients



Big data, without a doubt, has the potential to have a significant impact on technology, the economy, and culture, stimulating productivity and changing business models. Big data can help with prevention and wellness education by offering useful resources for behavioral improvement and a description of what drives success and reversal in any treatment. Mobile wellness is a brilliant example of how lifestyle data (sleep, diet, and activity) from vast reference audiences can be used to personalize therapies.



What are the Market Opportunities in Big Data Analytics in Healthcare Industry?

. Growth of Telemedicine Sector Amid COVID-19 to Offer Lucrative Growth Prospects

. Big Data to Offer Predictive Medical Advice Based on Previous Patient Outcome Data & Recommend Treatments

. Technological Advancements Anticipated to Offer Democratize Access to Healthcare Over the Next Decade

. Rising Demand for Cloud-Based Analytics Solution to Offer Lucrative Revenue Pockets for Market Players

. Big Data Analytics to Offer Standardized Healthcare Facilities



What are the Market Trends in Big Data Analytics in Healthcare Industry?

. Mobile Computing and Mobile Health (mHealth)

. Machine Learning for Information Extraction, Data Analysis and Predictions

. Extracting Information from EHR Datasets



UNIQUE COVID-19 VARIATIONS



Only available in this report are a dedicated analysis of 4 different rebound scenarios of how the market will develop - no matter how COVID-19 affects the economy.



How do prominent players strengthen their position throughout the world?



You must read this newly updated report if you are involved in this sector. The report shows you potential revenues up to 2031, evaluate information, trends, opportunities and business outlooks.



Discover how to stay ahead



Our 490+ page report provides 500+ tables and charts/graphs. Read on to discover the most lucrative areas in the industry and the future market prospects. Our new study lets you assess forecasted sales at the overall world market and regional level. See financial results, trends, opportunities, and revenue predictions. Much opportunity remains in this growing Big Data Analytics in Healthcare Market. See how to exploit the opportunities.



Forecasts to 2031 and other analyses reveal the commercial prospects

. In addition to revenue forecasting to 2031, our new study provides you with recent results, growth rates, and market shares.

. You find original analyses, with business outlooks and developments.

. Discover qualitative analyses (including market dynamics, drivers, opportunities, restraints and challenges), SWOT Analysis, Porter’s Analysis, product profiles and commercial developments.



Discover sales predictions for the world market on the basis of region, component, application, end-user, and deployment submarkets for the forecast period, 2021-2031.



Component & Services Sub-Segment Forecast, 2021-2031 (US$ Mn, AGR%, CAGR%)

. Hardware:

- Data Storage

- Servers

- Networking

. Software

- Electronic Health Records:

- Practice Management Software

- Revenue Cycle Management Software

- Workforce Management Software

. Analytics Services:

- Descriptive Analytics

- Prescriptive Analytics

- Predictive Analytics



Application Sub-Segment Forecast, 2021-2031(US$ Mn, AGR%, CAGR%)

. Clinical Data Analytics:

- Quality Care

- Population Health Management

- Clinical Decision Support

- Precision Medicine

- Reporting Compliance

. Financial Analytics:

- Claims Processing

- Revenue Cycle Analytics

- Risk Assessment

. Operational Analytics:

- Workforce Analytics

- Supply Chain Analytics



End-Users Sub-Segment Forecast, 2021-2031(US$ Mn, AGR%, CAGR%)

. Hospitals & Clinics

. Finance & Insurance Agencies

. Research Organizations



Deployment Sub-Segment Forecast, 2021-2031(US$ Mn, AGR%, CAGR%)

. On-Premise

. Cloud



In addition to the revenue predictions for the overall world market and segments, you will also find revenue forecasts for 5 regional and 16 leading national markets:



Big Data Analytics Market Forecast by Region, 2021-2031 (US$ Mn, AGR%, CAGR%)

. North America Big Data Analytics in Healthcare Market Outlook, 2021-2031(US$ Mn, AGR%, CAGR%)

. Country:

- U.S.

- Canada

. Component & Services:

- Hardware

- Software

- Analytics & Services

. Applications:

- Clinical Data Analytics

- Financial Analytics

- Operational Analytics

. End-Users:

- Hospitals & Clinics

- Finance & Insurance Agencies

- Research Organizations

. Deployment:

- On-Premise

- Cloud

. Europe Big Data Analytics in Healthcare Market Outlook, 2021-2031(US$ Mn, AGR%, CAGR%)

. Country:

- Germany

- UK

- France

- Italy

- Spain

- Russia

- Rest of Europe

. Component & Services:

- Hardware

- Software

- Analytics & Services

. Applications:

- Clinical Data Analytics

- Financial Analytics

- Operational Analytics

. End-Users:

- Hospitals & Clinics

- Finance & Insurance Agencies

- Research Organizations

. Deployment:

- On-Premise

- Cloud

. Asia Pacific Big Data Analytics in Healthcare Market Outlook, 2021-2031(US$ Mn, AGR%, CAGR%)

. Country:

- Japan

- China

- India

- Australia

- Rest of Asia Pacific

. Component & Services:

- Hardware

- Software

- Analytics & Services

. Applications:

- Clinical Data Analytics

- Financial Analytics

- Operational Analytics

. End-Users:

- Hospitals & Clinics

- Finance & Insurance Agencies

- Research Organizations

. Deployment:

- On-Premise

- Cloud

. Latin America Big Data Analytics in Healthcare Market Outlook, 2021-2031(US$ Mn, AGR%, CAGR%)

. Country:

- Brazil

- Mexico

- Rest of Latin America

. Component & Services:

- Hardware

- Software

- Analytics & Services

. Applications:

- Clinical Data Analytics

- Financial Analytics

- Operational Analytics

. End-Users:

- Hospitals & Clinics

- Finance & Insurance Agencies

- Research Organizations

. Deployment:

- On-Premise

- Cloud

. MEA America Big Data Analytics in Healthcare Market Outlook, 2021-2031(US$ Mn, AGR%, CAGR%)

. Country:

- GCC

- South Africa

- Rest of Middle East & Africa

. Component & Services:

- Hardware

- Software

- Analytics & Services

. Applications:

- Clinical Data Analytics

- Financial Analytics

- Operational Analytics

. End-Users:

- Hospitals & Clinics

- Finance & Insurance Agencies

- Research Organizations

. Deployment:

- On-Premise

- Cloud



Leading companies and the potential for market growth



Overall world revenue for big data analytics in healthcare market will surpass $xx billion in 2021, our work calculates. We predict strong revenue growth through to 2031. Our work identifies which organizations hold the greatest potential. Discover their capabilities, progress, and commercial prospects, helping you stay ahead.



Prospects for established firms and those seeking to enter the market- including company profiles for 18 of the companies involved in the Big Data Analytics in Healthcare Market. Some of the companies profiled in this report include Microsoft Corporation, NVIDIA Corporation, IBM Corporation, Allscripts Healthcare LLC, Cerner Corporation, Epic Systems Corporation, SAS Institute Inc., GE Healthcare, Oracle Corporation, Optum Inc. (UnitedHealth Group), McKesson Corporation, Siemens Healthcare GmbH, Cognizant, Innovaccer Inc., Koninklijke Philips N.V., ExlService Holdings, Inc., Health Fidelity, Inc., and Apixio.



Key Questions Answered by this Report:

. What is the current size of the overall global big data analytics in healthcare market? How much will this market be worth from 2021 to 2031?

. What are the main drivers and restraints that will shape the overall big data analytics in healthcare market over the next ten years?

. What are the main segments within the overall big data analytics in healthcare market? How much will each of these segments be worth for the period 2021 to 2031? How will the composition of the market change during that time, and why?

. What factors will affect that industry and market over the next ten years?

. What are the largest national markets for the world Big Data Analytics in Healthcare? What is their current status and how will they develop over the next ten years? What are their revenue potentials to 2031?

. How will market shares of the leading national markets change by 2031, and which geographical region will lead the market in 2031?

. Which are the leading companies and what are their activities, results, developments, and prospects?

. What are the main trends that will affect the world big data analytics in healthcare market between 2021 and 2031?

. What are the main strengths, weaknesses, opportunities, and threats for the market?

. How will the global big data analytics in healthcare market evolve over the forecasted period, 2021 to 2031?

. How will market shares of prominent national markets change from 2021, and which countries will lead the market in 2031, achieving highest revenues and fastest growth?

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06102735/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________