Peristaltic Pump Market is Anticipated to Grow at a CAGR of 7.2% from 2021 to 2030

Pune, India, July 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In 2021, the global peristaltic pump market is predicted to value USD 987.6 million, and it is projected to grow at a CAGR of 7.2% during the forecast period. Peristaltic pumps transport highly reactive fluids without polluting them with other substances. They are capable of dispensing a wide variety of fluids.

Increasing prevalence of diseases has led to the growth of the pharmaceutical industry. Peristaltic pumps are used to fill/transfer liquids in the pharmaceutical industry, fuelling the market growth. Liquid micro filling used to transfer chemicals, pharmaceutical liquids, and medicines to equipment, vaccines, etc. in the healthcare industry requires a peristaltic pump. Peristaltic tubes eliminate the need for cleaning and sterilizing in functional diagnostics, and the possibility of cross-contamination, contributing to the peristaltic pumps demand.

The rising concerns about contaminated water, has led to increasing adoption for water treatment. Peristaltic pumps are used in the water treatment industry to treat contaminated water, driving the peristaltic pumps market growth.

Some Significant Market Developments Considered in the Report:

June 2021- Watson-Marlow Fluid Technology Group (WMFTG) unveiled the next performance level in its range of industry-leading Qdos chemical metering pumps. Qdos Conveying Wave Technology (CWT) extended the capabilities of peristaltic pump technology by offering longer service life than traditional tube-based designs.

March 2021- Tefen launched InjectRite, an electric peristaltic pump for poultry and hog houses. Tefen’s new model enables highly precise dosing with a wide range of required doses.

May 2021 - Watson Marlow Fluid Technology launched its Maxthane pump food-grade tubing elements and confirmation of FDA and EC1935/2004 certifications for its Qdos range. This will expand its offering to the food and beverage sector. Maxthane is designed for use with the Watson-Marlow 530 Series cased peristaltic pumps fitted with a 520 RET pump head. It offers food-grade compliance in accordance with FDA regulations 21 CFR177.

COVID-19 Impact on the Global Peristaltic Pump Market

Many industries suffered a loss in COVID-19. However, the global peristaltic pump market is swiftly recovering from the loss, and it is expected to grow rapidly over the next few years. The peristaltic pump market has seen a considerable increase in demand from the pharmaceutical and healthcare sectors. The peristaltic pump is used for liquid dispensing processes in the pharmaceutical and chemical industries. Labs and manufacturing facilities are implementing innovative fluid transfer technologies like peristaltic pumps to maximize supplies and save money due to its abundant benefits. As a result, the peristaltic pump market has been rapidly growing during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Global Peristaltic Pump Market, By Product Type

Based on the product type, the global peristaltic pump market is divided into peristaltic tube pumps and peristaltic hose pumps. Among these segments, the peristaltic tube pumps segment has captured the largest market share in 2021, and it is anticipated to remain the largest segment till the forecast period 2021-2030. Peristaltic tube pumps are used in numerous applications such as food, cosmetics, chemicals, and construction to dispense fluid. Hence, the increasing demand for peristaltic tube pumps is expected to propel the segment growth.

Global Peristaltic Pump Market, by Type

Based on the type, the market for peristaltic pumps is divided into diaphragm, piston/plunger, and others. Among these segments, the diaphragm segment has captured the largest market share in 2021, and it is anticipated to remain the largest segment till the forecast period 2030. The growth of the diaphragm segment is attributed to its use in applications that need airtight sealing. As a result, diaphragm pumps are perfect for dispensing hazardous fluids that do not require air exposure.

Global Peristaltic Pump Market, by Discharge Capacity

Based on the discharge capacity, the market for peristaltic pumps is divided into up to 30 psi, 30-50 psi, 50-100 psi, 100-200 psi, and above 200 psi. Among these segments, the up to 30 psi segment has captured the largest market share of XX% in 2021, and it is anticipated to remain the largest segment till the forecast period 2030. The increased demand for small peristaltic pumps used to dispense fluids in point-of-care diagnostics is expected to drive segment growth.

Global Peristaltic Pump Market, by End-Use Industry

Based on the end-use industry, the market for peristaltic pumps is divided into pharmaceutical and medical, water and wastewater treatment, food and beverage, chemical processing, mining, pulp and paper, and others. The pharmaceutical and medical segment has captured the largest market share of XX% in 2021, and it is anticipated to remain the largest segment till the forecast period 2030. The growth of the segment is attributed to the pharmaceutical industry's growing demand for fluid dispensing technologies. Tablet coating and contamination-free liquid transfer are two of the most common applications of peristaltic pumps in the pharmaceutical and medical industries.

Global Peristaltic Pump Market, by Region

Based on region, the peristaltic pump market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa, and South America. The Asia Pacific peristaltic pump market has the largest market share among these regions. The Asia-Pacific region has a robust pharmaceutical and medical industry. Regional market growth is on account of increasing demand for peristaltic pumps for its applications in cell culture and disinfection procedures in pharmaceutical and medical industries.

The North America peristaltic pump market is expected to grow at a fastest CAGR during the forecast period. Academic and research institutes, diagnostic labs, diagnostic centers, and pharmaceutical enterprises all use peristaltic pumps in disinfection application, which is driving the growth of the regional market.

Some Major Findings of the Peristaltic Pump Market Report Include:

Major global market trend and forecasts analysis along with a country-specific market analysis for up to 25 countries.

An in-depth global peristaltic pump market analysis by the aforementioned segments, along with an analysis of trend-based insights and factors.

Profiles of major market players operating in the peristaltic pump market, which include Watson-Marlow Fluid Technology Group (WMFTG), Verder Group, Cole-Parmer Instrument Company LLC, ProMinent Group, Graco Inc., Flowrox, IDEX Corporation, Randolph Austin Heidolph Instruments, Wanner Engineering, Gilson Inc., PSG Albin Pumps, SEKO S.P.A, Tapflo Aalborg Instruments & Controls, Inc., INTEGRA, Etatron D.S., Ragazzini, and Welco Co. Ltd.

Competitive benchmarking, product offering details, and growth strategies adopted by the leading market players, along with their major investments in the last five years.

Key impact factor analysis across regions that includes analysis, along with the drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges that are prevailing in the global peristaltic pump market.

Impact of COVID-19 on the global peristaltic pump market.

Browse key industry insights spread across 175 pages with 95 market data tables and 49 figures & charts from the report, “ Peristaltic Pumps Market , By Type (Peristaltic tube pumps, Peristaltic hose pumps ), By Discharge Capacity (Up to 30 psi, 30-50 psi, 50-100 psi, 100-200 psi, Above 200 psi ), By End-User Industy (Pharmaceutical & medical, Water & wastewater treatment, Food & beverage, Chemical processing, Mining, Pulp & paper, Others), By Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and South America)- Global Market Size & Forecasting to 2030.” in-depth analysis along with the table of contents (ToC).

