ePharmacy Market Report 2021-2031

The ePharma market is a form of trade between pharmacies and pharmaceutical companies. The e-pharma channel is one of the newest developments that has emerged as the most convenient way to order drugs. In general, three types of e-pharmaceuticals are available on the market: regulated e-pharmacy, unorganized e-pharmacy, and illicit international e-pharmacy trade. E-pharmacy benefits ordinary citizens in a number of ways, including customer convenience, consumer access, consumer education, data records, and medication authenticity.



Prescription and over-the-counter (OTC) medicinal goods e-commerce has increased as a result of the internet; one out of every four adults has purchased medicines online. Many businesses have seen a significant increase in their bottom lines as a result of the growth of pharmaceutical e-commerce. Consumers benefit from online pharmacies because they offer lower prices, convenience, privacy, and a wider range of options. Businesses can multiply stock-keeping units and increase market competitiveness by using online channels and eliminating the need for physical storefronts.



While e-commerce of medicinal products has many advantages for patients and the pharmaceutical industry, regulatory authorities (RAs) around the world are concerned. Regulatory agencies must safeguard the public from potential harm caused by illegal online pharmacies. Current laws will need to be updated, and enforcement methods will need to be modified, in order to resolve the transnational existence of drug e-commerce.



Since COVID-19 is a global pandemic formally confirmed by the WHO, the lockdown and restrictions were made stricter especially in certain active hotpots and hardly hit areas because all local markets as well as worldwide businesses were closed and people were compelled to work from home. Despite the opening of lockdowns, for most of the business owners, e-commerce business has become the best choice as nobody is sure about the long-lasting effects of this pandemic and there is no assurance of when it will end. This is why individuals choose to purchase online products, accessories, appliances and services that have affected the earnings and functioning of the e-commerce business. Acowebs, one of the leading developers of Woocommerce-related e-commerce software for online stores, testifies that their woocommerce product addons are actually getting more inquiries and sales since the lockdown has officially started worldwide.



Which Factors are Fueling ePharmacy Industry Growth?

. Growth in Internet users

. Rise in adoption of smartphones

. Increased number of e-prescriptions

. Increasing ageing population



Which Factors are Restraining Growth?

. Growing number of illegal online pharmacies

. Online availability of fake drugs



What are Market Opportunities?

. Artificial intelligence revolutionizing the e-Commerce industry

. Online pharmacies in the era of COVID-19

. Allocation and supply of medicines for the treatment of COVID-19



Latin America has tremendous potential for e-commerce but must overcome hurdles ranging from limited use of credit cards to a lack of online presence for many small businesses. In Latin America, only about 2% of commerce now is digital, versus 14% in the US. And just 10% of Latin Americans buy online, compared to more than two-thirds of US residents.



Part of the problem in Latin America is limited use of financial services. Roughly 30% of consumers in the region have credit cards, versus some 80% in the US. And millions of Latin Americans still don’t have bank accounts, relying on cash for their basic needs. Security concerns also hinder e-commerce in the region, including problems delivering unattended packages and there are problems too with fraud and cash collection.



Global ePharmacy market 2021-2031 is segmented on the basis of product and geography.



ePharmacy Market: By Product

. Prescription Medicine (Rx)

. Over-The-Counter (OTC)



In addition to the revenue predictions for the overall world market and segments, you will also find revenue forecasts for 5 regional and 15 leading national markets:

. North America

. U.S.

. Canada

. Europe

. Germany

. France

. UK

. Italy

. Spain

. Rest of Europe

. Asia Pacific

. China

. Japan

. India

. Australia

. Rest of Asia Pacific

. Latin America

. Brazil

. Mexico

. Rest of Latin America

. Middle East & Africa

. GCC

. South Africa

. Rest of Middle East & Africa



. CVS Health Corporation

. The Kroger Co.

. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc.

. Giant Eagle, Inc.

. DocMorris

. Walmart Inc.

. Optum

. UK Meds

. McKesson Corporation

. Amazon

