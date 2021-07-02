New York, July 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "NGS-Based RNA Sequencing Market Report 2021-2031" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06102732/?utm_source=GNW



Genome sequencing is being used to examine the spread of Covid-19, and it can help scientists further understand the implications of therapies and potential treatments. Big pharma and biotech players are also fully equipped to use the sequencing combat the pandemic. For example, Illumina the global leader in this market has supported the monitoring and transmission of virus through its technology implementation. Major market players are partnering with other businesses to expand the use of their platforms for testing and diagnostics. Some of the top companies are working towards creating NGS-powered solutions to diagnose cancers. The combination of next-generation sequencing (NGS) and bioinformatics tools has the ability to transform oncology discovery, diagnosis, and treatment. Advances in NGS technology will potentially result in progress in cancer research.



North America Currently Dominates the NGS Based RNA Sequencing Market



Based on regions, the NGS Based RNA-Sequencing market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. According to the analysis, North America NGS Based RNA-Sequencing accounted for majority of the market share and is projected to witness significant growth over the forecast period from 2021 to 2031. The key factors driving the growth of the market in this region include presence of top life science players, technological in this region, advancement in the field of genomics, and increase in cancer prevalence. This is where your focus should be! To capture large in this market.



Which Factors are Driving NGS Based RNA Sequencing Market Growth?

. Increasing prevalence of cancer

. Government funding initiatives or life science projects

. Technological advancements in genomic-based bioinformatics tool



Which Factors are Restraining Growth?

. High cost associated with sequencing platforms establishment

. Low quality of outsourcing services

. Legal and ethical restrictions



What are the Market Opportunities?

. Immense opportunities to flourish in developing countries.

. Current advancements in the RNA sequencing workflow

. Growing focus in the genomic research and analysis



NGS Based RNA Sequencing Market Segmentation



Component

. Sequencing Platforms

. Sequencing Products

. Kits & Reagent

. Services



Technology

. Ion Semiconductor Sequencing

. Pyro Sequencing

. Synthesis Sequencing

. Real Time Sequencing

. Ligation Sequencing

. Reversible Dye Termination Sequencing

. Nano-Pore Sequencing



End User

. Hospital laboratories

. Clinical Research Organizations

. Diagnostics

. Others



In addition to the revenue predictions for the overall world market and segments, you will also find revenue forecasts for 5 regional and 18 leading national markets:



By Region

. North America

- U.S.

- Canada

. Europe

- Germany

- France

- UK

- Italy

- Spain

- Russia

- Rest of Europe

. Asia Pacific

- China

- Japan

- India

- Rest of Asia Pacific

. South America

- Brazil

- Mexico

- Rest of South America

. MEA

- GCC

- Rest of MEA



Prospects for established firms and those seeking to enter the market- including company profiles for 15 of the major companies involved in the NGS Based RNA Sequencing Market. Some of the companies profiled in this report include Illumina, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Takara Bio, Zymo Research, F. Hoffmann-La Roche, QIAGEN, PerkinElmer, Pacific Biosciences of California, Oxford Nanopore Technologies, Macrogen, Hamilton, Genewiz, BGI, Agilent Technologies, and Gatc Biotech.



Key Questions Answered by this Report:

. What is the NGS Based RNA Sequencing market status in 2020 and how it will evolve through 2031?

. What are the drivers, restraints, and opportunities of the NGS Based RNA Sequencing market?

. How will each NGS Based RNA Sequencing submarket segment grow over the forecast period and how much revenue will each segment account for in 2031?

. How will individual leading national markets perform over the forecast period, and what are their drivers and restraints?

. What have been the major developments of the leading national markets for NGS Based RNA Sequencing market over recent years, leading to their current market status?

. How will the market shares of the regional and leading national markets evolve by 2031, and which geographical region will lead in 2031?



Who should read this report?

. Senior Executives

. Business Development Managers

. Marketing Directors

. Consultants

. Chief Executive Officers

. Governments, agencies & organizations actively working or interested in the NGS Based RNA Sequencing market will also find significant value in our research.

