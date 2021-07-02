Middle East and Africa Industrial Construction Projects Report 2021

Dublin, July 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Industrial Construction Projects, Middle East and Africa" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This report provides a detailed analysis of industrial construction projects in Middle East and Africa, based on projects.

The publisher is currently tracking industrial construction projects in MEA with a total value of US$397.8 billion, which includes projects from the pre-planning stage (announced and study) to the execution stage.

The pipeline comprises a relatively high share of projects in the more advanced stages of pre-execution (design, tender and EPC award) and execution, which together account for a total of US$214.5 billion (54% of the total). Projects in the early pre-planning stage total US$121.7 billion and those in planning amount to US$61.6 billion



Scope

The report provides analysis based on the publisher's construction projects showing total project values and analysis by stage and funding.

The top 50 regional projects are listed giving country, stage, value of projects. Ranked listings of the key operators for the sector are also provided showing the leading contractors, consulting engineers and project owners. Country profiles are provided for the top 10 countries.

Reasons to Buy

Gain insight into the development of the industrial construction sector.

Assess all major projects by value, start date, scope and stage of development globally, for the regions and top 10 countries to support business development activities.

Plan campaigns by country based on specific project opportunities and align resources to the most attractive markets.

Key Topics Covered:



1. Overview



2. Project Analytics by Country

2.1 Saudi Arabia

2.2 Oman

2.3 Egypt

2.4 Iran

2.5 South Africa

2.6 Ethiopia

2.7 United Arab Emirates

2.8 Nigeria

2.9 Kuwait

2.10 Algeria



3. Construction



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/e0zda9



