Global Civil and Defence Helicopter Market (Value, Units) – Analysis By Application Type, Point of Sale (OEM, MRO), Weight, By Region, By Country (2021 Edition): Market Insights and Forecast with Impact of COVID-19 (2021-2026)

Additionally, increasing interest toward aerial sightseeing and increased defense budget in developing countries will drive the Civil and Defence Helicopter Market value in the near future.



Among the Application Type in the Civil and Defence Helicopter Market (Civil & Commerce and Defence), Civil & commerce is globally popular because it operates helicopter in wide range of applications and is expected to keep growing in the forecast period. Also, it is can be used directly by customers as well, which will drive the market.



Among the Point of Sale of the Civil and Defence Helicopter Market (OEMs and MRO), OEMs holds large share and dominates Civil and Defence Helicopter industry globally and is expected to keep growing rapidly in the forecast period. The rising demand for new technologies is resulting in OEMs manufacturing more advanced helicopters which will be driving the demand in future.



Among the Weight of the Civil and Defence Helicopter Market (Light, Medium and heavy), Heavy helicopter is largely popular in Civil and Defence Helicopter market globally as it is used widely in military and civil applications and is expected to keep growing rapidly in the forecast period. Also, the rising demand of light helicopter will grow in future. The American market is expected to lead the global market throughout the forecasted period. The high adoption of helicopters in every sector and presence of leading companies in region are expected to infuse market growth tremendously.



Scope of the Report

• The report analyses the Civil and Defence Helicopter Market by Value (USD Billion) and by Volume (Unit Sales).



• The report presents the analysis of Civil and Defence Helicopter Market for the historical period of 2016-2020 and the forecast period of 2021-2026.



• The report analyses the Civil and Defence Helicopter Market by Application Type (Civil & Commerce, Defence).



• The report analyses the Civil and Defence Helicopter Market by Point of Sale (OEMs, MRO).



• The report analyses the Civil and Defence Helicopter Market by Weight (Light, Medium, Heavy).



• The Global Civil and Defence Helicopter Market has been analysed By Region (Americas, Europe, Asia Pacific) and By Country (United States, Canada, Russia, Germany, France, United Kingdom, China, Japan, Australia, India).



• The attractiveness of the market has been presented by region, by Application Type, by Point of Sale and by Weight. Also, the major opportunities, trends, drivers and challenges of the industry has been analysed in the report.



• The report tracks competitive developments, strategies, mergers and acquisitions and new product development. The companies analysed in the report include Airbus SE, Textron Inc., Boeing, Lockheed Martin Corporation, Russian Helicopters, Leonardo S.p.A., Honeywell, Safran S.A., MD Helicopters, Changhe Aircraft Industries Corporation (CAIC) and Meggitt.



• The report analyses the impact of Covid-19 on Civil and Defence Helicopter Market.



Key Target Audience



• Helicopter OEMs and MROs



• Government Agencies



• Consulting and Advisory Firms



• Government and Policy Makers



• Investment Banks and Equity Firms



• Regulatory Authorities

