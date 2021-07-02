Global Single Photon Emission Computed Tomography (SPECT) Market 2021-2027 - United States Dominates the Global SPECT Market, Asia-Pacific to Register Faster Growth

Dublin, July 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Single Photon Emission Computed Tomography (SPECT) - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Global Single Photon Emission Computed Tomography (SPECT) Market to Reach US$2.7 Billion by the Year 2027

Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Single Photon Emission Computed Tomography (SPECT) estimated at US$1.7 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$2.7 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 6.8% over the period 2020-2027.

Standalone, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 6.2% CAGR to reach US$1.4 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Hybrid segment is readjusted to a revised 7.5% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 43.8% share of the global Single Photon Emission Computed Tomography (SPECT) market.

The U.S. Accounts for Over 36.1% of Global Market Size in 2020, While China is Forecast to Grow at a 9.4% CAGR for the Period of 2020-2027

The Single Photon Emission Computed Tomography (SPECT) market in the U.S. is estimated at US$608.4 Million in the year 2020. The country currently accounts for a 36.07% share in the global market. China, the world second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$298.9 Million in the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 9.4% through 2027.

Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 5.5% and 6.3% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 5.4% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$298.9 Million by the year 2027.

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

SPECT in Diagnosing Pulmonary Embolism in COVID-19 Patients

A Prelude to Single-Photon Emission Computed Tomography (SPECT)

Prominent Indications for SPECT Scanning

Global SPECT Market to Witness Steady Growth over the Coming Years

Hybrid SPECT Systems Witness Increased Demand

Cardiology Dominates the Application for SPECT

Fatalities by Heart Conditions - Estimated Percentage Breakdown for Cardiovascular Disease, Ischemic Heart Disease, Stroke, and Others

United States Dominates the Global SPECT Market, Asia-Pacific to Register Faster Growth

Competition

Recent Market Activity

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS(Total 45 Featured)

Bruker Corporation

Digirad Corporation

Esaote SpA

GE Healthcare

Invicro, LLC

Mediso Medical Imaging Systems

MR Solutions Ltd.

Philips Healthcare

Siemens Healthineers

Trifoil Imaging, Inc.

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

SPECT Dominates the Nuclear Medicine Market

Global Radiopharmaceuticals Market Revenues in U$ Million for Years 2019, 2021, 2023, 2024 & 2025

Worldwide Installed Base of Nuclear Imaging Equipment by Modality (2019): Percentage Breakdown of Units Installed for PET and SPECT

SPECT Systems with Anger Camera Remain the Dominant Type

Rapidly Growing Geriatric Population and the Rise in Associated Diseases Catalyze Growth

Rising Incidence of Chronic Diseases Propels the Demand for Medical Imaging

Oncology Diagnostic Imaging to Witness Rapid Growth

Growing Emphasis on Early Diagnosis is a Driving Factor for Diagnostic Imaging

Rise in Healthcare Expenditure to Drive Growth

Growing Demand for Dual-Modality and Organ-Specific Systems Augurs Well

Growing Adoption of Hybrid Diagnostic Imaging Modalities

SPECT-CT

Commercialization of SPECT/CT Systems with Enhanced Features Surges

SPECT Combined with CT and PET, the new Rage

Integration of X-ray CT Enhances SPECT Capabilities

Proper Selection of Isotopes - Highly Important for SPECT

Sustained Opportunities for Ga-67 SPECT Systems

PET Eclipses SPECT in Cardiovascular Imaging

Personalized Medicine Drives SPECT Market

Rise in Incidence of Neurological Disorders to Drive Growth

Technological Advancements in the Recent Past

Yale University Research Team Attempts to use Deep Learning for Estimating Attenuation Maps using SPECT Emission Data (2020)

Siemens Healthineers Debuts New Version of c.cam Cardiac SPECT System

NorthStar Medical Radioisotopes Advances Focus on Therapeutic and Specialized SPECT Radiopharmaceuticals

Technological Advancements in Cardiac SPECT (2019)

