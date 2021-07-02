Global Scintillators Market Report 2021-2026 - Demand for Radiation Monitoring in Homeland Security Applications to Drive Need for Scintillators

Dublin, July 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Scintillators - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Global market for Scintillators estimated at US$413.5 Million in the year 2020 and is projected to reach a revised size of US$536.8 Million by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 4.5% over the analysis period.

Changing dynamics in sectors such as manufacturing, defense, homeland security, nuclear power stations and healthcare is transforming the scintillators market. Increased government funding for R&D initiatives to foster innovations in scintillators space is also favoring market growth.

Increasing investments in radiation monitoring space, particularly by homeland security agencies and the huge potential in innovative medical disciplines such as radiology, medical imaging and nuclear medicine are offering substantial opportunities for scintillator use for radiation detection applications. Rising safety concerns related to radiation exposure, favorable regulatory landscape, and research initiatives are additionally providing opportunities in the scintillators market.

The need for an alternative option for neutron detection is also an opportunity for the scintillators market. Research activities, government funding, supportive regulations, and safety concerns related to radiation exposure are expected to support market growth.

In addition, investments in radiation monitoring in the applications such as homeland security, growing demand for advanced radiological medical activities have been adding to the market growth. Technological advancements, initiatives by the governments of various countries, development of cost-efficient technologically advanced products and growing funds for R&D activities in private organizations are the key factors driving use of scintillators in industries in both developed and developing countries.

Inorganic, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 4.7% CAGR to reach US$371.5 Million by the end of the analysis period. After a thorough analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Organic segment is readjusted to a revised 4.2% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 35.1% share of the global Scintillators market.

The Scintillators market in the U.S. is estimated at US$128.7 Million in the year 2021. The country currently accounts for a 30.26% share in the global market. China, the world second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$73.9 Million in the year 2026 trailing a CAGR of 6.6% through the analysis period.

Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 3.1% and 3.8% respectively over the analysis period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 3.6% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$79.2 Million by the end of the analysis period.



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Advancements in Medical Imaging and Nuclear Medicine: Potential for Scintillators Market

Rising Incidence of Cancer & Need to Reduce Cancer-Related Mortality Drives Need for Scintillators

Scintillation Materials Play a Vital Role in Medical Imaging Modalities

Increasing Adoption of Nuclear Medicine Imaging to Stir Up Demand for Scintillators

Lead Halide Perovskites to Allow Highly Sensitive X-Ray Detectors for Mammography

Uranium Adds Sparkle to the Scintillators

Demand for Radiation Monitoring in Homeland Security Applications to Drive Need for Scintillators

Stilbene Enables Faster Neutron Detection

SPRD Technologies to Improve Detection of Nuclear/Radiological Sources

Dual Gamma-Neutron Detector Materials for Compact Detectors

Industrial Applications Present Growth Potential for Scintillators

Industrial X-Ray Inspection Systems Use Scintillators

Use of Halide Lead Perovskites to Ionize Radiation Detection Gains Popularity

Scintillators Find Significance in Nuclear Power Plants

Emergence of Renewable Energy Sources as Replacement for Nuclear Energy to Impede Market Growth

Rising Prominence of Scintillators in Space Missions

Plastic Scintillators Emerge as Promising Materials

Researchers Develop New Plastic Scintillator

Ongoing Technological Advancements Pave Way for Development of Advanced Scintillation Devices

New Scintillator Materials and Research Projects to Spur Market Prospects

Rare Earth Metals in the Spotlight

CZT Shows Tremendous Promise in Nuclear Medicine

Seeking Alternatives to Helium-3

New Tin-Loaded Organic Glass Scintillator

Researchers Develop New Scintillation Material

High Sensitivity Hybrid Direct, Broadband X-Ray Detector for Soft and Hard X-Rays

Perovskite Nanocrystal-based Sensitized Plastic Scintillators

High-Performance X-Ray Scintillators based on Organic Manganese Bromide

GE Research Develops New Detectors for Homeland Security Applications

Polimaster's Radiation Monitoring Devices

New Homeland Security Tool for Detection of Gamma Rays and Radioactive Isotopes

UT Faculty's Aid to Homeland Security to Detect Radioactive Materials

Nanostructure-based Design Improves Scintillator Efficiency

X-ray Imaging with Nontoxic Double Perovskite Scintillators

Researchers Develop Flexible X-ray Scintillators

