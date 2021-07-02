Personalized Nutrition Market is Expected to Grow at a CAGR of 16.0% from 2021 to 2030

Pune, India, July 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global personalized nutrition market has been estimated to reach USD 8,500.4 million in 2021 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 16.0% during the forecast period. The surge in demand for personalized solutions owing to increasing health awareness, the growing trend of digital healthcare solutions are expected to drive the personalized nutrition market during the forecast period.

Growing geriatric population across regions and shifting consumer trends, such as increasing consumer preferences for high-quality nutritional food, are projected to increase the personalized approaches for nutrition. The increasing preference for personalized nutrition is expected to contribute to market growth.

High cost of nutrition plans and dietary supplements is expected to hinder the personalized nutrition market growth during the forecast period. However, the technological advancements and growing innovations are expected to further generate growth opportunities for market.

Some Significant Market Developments Considered in the Report:

February, 2020- Metagenics declared the introduction of CardioLux HDL, the latest patent pending formula introduced in the Metagenics product line. CardioLux HD offers vitamin and phytonutrient support for healthy HDL function.

October, 2019- Herbalife Nutrition based in U.S. introduced new immunity essentials and relaxation tea, comprising EpiCor, to meet personalized nutrition requirements in the North American region. This supports the company’s product portfolio for personalized nutrition.

COVID-19 Impact on the Global Personalized Nutrition Market

The COVID-19 will impact negatively on the personalized nutrition market causing disruptions and delays across numerous nutrition supply chains. However, supply chain is expected to flourish the market growth within the nutritional ingredients space, and continue the demand during the forecast period.

Global Personalized Nutrition Market, by Product Type:

Based on product type, the personalized nutrition market is segmented into dietary supplements and nutraceuticals, functional food, functional beverage, digitalized DNA-based diet, sports nutrigenomics, and others. Among these segments, the sports nutrigenomics segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The segment growth can be attributed to increased consumption of functional supplements for sports performance improvement, and weight management.

Global Personalized Nutrition Market, by Application:

Based on application, the personalized nutrition market is segmented into standard supplements and disease-based. The standard supplements segment is further bifurcated into health nutrition and sports nutrition and disease-based segment is further bifurcated into lifestyle and inherited. Among these segments, the standard supplements segment is expected to be the largest segment during the forecast period. The major factors that attribute to the segment growth are rising awareness about the overall health of individuals, and increased inclination towards standard supplements.

Global Personalized Nutrition Market, by Dosage Form:

Based on dosage form, the personalized nutrition market is segmented into tablets, capsule, powders, liquids, and others. Among these segments, the powder segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The market growth can be attributed to the increasing accessibility of supplements and its products in powder form.

Global Personalized Nutrition Market, by End User:

Based on end user, the personalized nutrition market is segmented into direct-to-consumer, wellness and fitness centers, and hospitals and clinics. Among these segments the direct-to-consumer sector is expected to be the largest segment during the forecast period. The segment growth can be attributed to changing customer preferences for nutrition rich products available in the market to improve their health.

The lack of nutrients in the body of consumers can have a long-term impact, which has been worrying people over a period of time. Personalized nutrition offers solutions and methods to understand these problems and take steps accordingly. Due to these factors, the end user sector is expected to lead the market during the forecast period.

Global Personalized Nutrition Market, by Region:

Based on region the personalized nutrition market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa, and South America. North America is expected to be the largest segment during the forecast period. The regional growth can be attributed to increasing awareness among customer about their health. Major companies offering personalized nutrition are present in this region, which is also anticipated to contribute to the regional market. Also, busier and hectic lifestyles have encouraged customers to opt for specialized dietary supplements that are personalized to their exact requirements.

Asia Pacific is expected to witness the fastest growth during the forecast period due to growing geriatric patient pool, growing occurrence of lifestyle disorders, lack of nutrition, and increasing customer spending capacity in the region.

Some Major Findings of the Personalized Nutrition Market Report Include:

Major global market trend and forecasts analysis along with a country-specific market analysis for up to 25 countries

An in-depth personalized nutrition market analysis by the aforementioned segments, along with an analysis of trend-based insights and factors

Profiles of major market players operating in the global personalized nutrition market, which include BASF SE, DSM, Herbalife Nutrition Ltd., Amway, Dnafit, Wellness Coaches, Atlas Biomed Group Limited, Habit Food Personalized, LLC., Persona, Bactolac Pharmaceutical, Inc., Balchem Corporation, Zipongo, Dnalysis, Sanger Genomics Pvt Ltd., Daytwo Inc., Mindbodygreen, Biogeniq, Helix, Segterra, Inc., Metagenics, Inc., BAZE, GX Sciences, Inc., and Nutrigenomix

Competitive benchmarking, product offering details, and growth strategies adopted by the leading market players, along with their major investments in the last five years

Key impact factor analysis across regions that includes analysis, along with the drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges that are prevailing in the global personalized nutrition market

Impact of COVID-19 on the global personalized nutrition market

Browse key industry insights spread across 200 pages with 135 market data tables and 91 figures & charts from the report, “ Personalized Nutrition Market , by Product Type (Dietary Supplements and Nutraceuticals, Functional Food, Functional Beverage, Digitalized DNA-based Diet, Sports Nutrigenomics, and Others), Application (Standard Supplements, Disease-Based), By Dosage Form (Tablets, Capsule, Powders, Liquids, and Others), End User (Direct-to-Consumer, Wellness and Fitness Centers, Hospitals and Clinics), and Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa, South America) – Market Size and Forecasting to 2030” in depth analysis along with the table of contents (ToC).

