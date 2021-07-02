Global Protective Films Market Report 2021: Market to Reach a Revised Value $18.3 Billion by 2026 - Pandemic Disrupts Electronics industry, Impacting Demand for Protective Films

Dublin, July 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Protective Films - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Protective Films estimated at US$13.1 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$18.3 Billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 5.9% over the analysis period.

Adhesive-Coated, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 6.4% CAGR to reach US$11.1 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After a thorough analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Self-Adhesive segment is readjusted to a revised 5.2% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 45% share of the global Protective Films market.

The adhesive coated protective films are the most common protective films used in a variety of applications. The films are compatible with a variety of substrates including metals, plastics and glass. They are also easy to manufacture. Growth of the self-adhesive protective film market is attributed to several applications such in building and construction, steel, automotive, glass, electronics, and plastics.

Ever expanding construction industry is expected to augment the production of self-adhesive protective films as they are used for carpet and floor protection, laminate protection, window security films, and building site protection. Self-adhesive protective films are also used in several other end-use industries to safeguard their products from damage due to abrasion, weathering, and UV rays.

Protective films, used for protecting surfaces against damage, are witnessing increased demand from a variety of end-user industries including electronics, automotive, aerospace, and building & construction among others. Demand is on the rise, owing to growing focus on product protection. Another major market growth driver has been the continuous technology advancement.

Manufacturers are striving to create sustainable products with least environmental impact. Steady growth opportunities in the building and construction industry is attributed to extensive use of protective films for protecting window glasses from UV rays and scratches. Increasing prominence of eCommerce is creating strong demand for the films in protective and secondary packaging for goods.

Electronics consumption is also increasing at a steady rate all across the world, which is also a key growth promoting factor for the market. Vehicle demand is increasingly worldwide due to industrialization. The films are used for paint protection and for protecting leathers, carpets and dashboards from damage.

Another area of immense opportunity, increasing solar energy production creates growth prospects for films in PV modules. Films protect the modules exposed to stress factors such as UV radiations. Solar cells are covered with polymeric films where they offer protection against mechanical stress and environmental corrosion.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $3 Billion in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $4.5 Billion by 2026

The Protective Films market in the U.S. is estimated at US$3 Billion in the year 2021. The country currently accounts for a 22.51% share in the global market. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$4.5 Billion in the year 2026 trailing a CAGR of 7.5% through the analysis period.

Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 3.7% and 4.9% respectively over the analysis period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 4.2% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$4.9 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Asia-Pacific and China represent the leading regional markets for protective films, globally.

In China, demand for protective films is growing especially from the country`s building and construction industry. In Southeast Asian countries such as Malaysia, Thailand and Indonesia, recovering automotive sector is anticipated to create demand opportunities for protective films over the coming years.

1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic and a Looming Global Recession

COVID-19 Triggers Unprecedented Disruptions in the Supply Chain & Accelerates the Urgency to Rethink Supply Chain Management

An Introduction to Protective Films

Global Market Prospects & Outlook

Competition

World Brands

Recent Market Activity

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Surface Protection Films: Safeguarding Surfaces Against Various Hazards

COVID-19 Pandemic Disrupts Demand for Protective Films from Building & Construction Industry

California's Building Code Includes Window Film

Transportation & Automotive Industry Presents Potential Opportunities for Protective Films Market

Numerous Advantages of Protective Films for Cars

Growing Proliferation of Electronics Devices Enhances Need to Protect Devices Against Damage, Driving Demand for Protective Films

Pandemic Disrupts Electronics industry, Impacting Demand for Protective Films

Positive Demand Outlook for Advanced Consumer Electronics to Accelerate Long-term Market Growth

Rising Demand for Protective Films in Medical & Pharmaceutical Applications

Rising Adoption of Pharmaceutical Films with Low Extractables

Solar Energy Production Rise to Translate into Potential Growth for Protective Films Used on Solar Cells

Rising Demand for Self-Adhesive Protective Films

Paint Protection Film Market: Poised for Growth

Technology Advancements to Boost Market Growth

Protective Films Suited for Sub-Zero Temperature Environments

Protective Films to Curb Spread of COVID-19 Pandemic

Bio-Based Protective Films Emerge as Competitors to Conventional Products

Protective Films Confront Challenges Due to Complexities in Polymer Plastics' Recycling

Volatile Prices of Oil & Raw Materials Present Hurdles

