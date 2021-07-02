New York, July 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Connector Market (2021 Edition): Analysis By Product, End User, By Region, By Country Market Insights and Forecast with Impact of COVID-19 (2021-2026)" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06102460/?utm_source=GNW

The continuous rise in demand of electric vehicle in Asia Pacific region is driving the demand of industrial products from last few years. The recent technology promises substantial reduction in maintenance costs, which is why it is received by a significantly large number of buyers hailing from diverse industrial backgrounds.



Owing to low production cost in Asian countries backed with rising industrialisation, manufacturers are investing in economies such as India and China which is propelling the market growth. Positive outlook towards automobile and electronic sector coupled with rapid industrialisation across developed and emerging economies will drive the Connector market size.



The market is also expected to register major growth in demand post COVID-19 pandemic situation attributable to the slightly improving demand for vehicle in August 2020, as several leading manufacturers started production of trucks and electric vehicles. Additionally, growth in the automotive industry due to technological advancements, rise in population, and increase in consumer goods demand are major factors expected to drive the Connector market during the forecast period.



Growth in the automotive industry due to technological advancements, rise in population, and increase in consumer goods demand are major factors expected to drive the Connector market during the forecast period.



The significantly growing semiconductor industry has propelled the PCB connector market demand in the last few years. The PCB connectors are primarily categorised into three types which includes wire-to-board for linking individual wires to PCBs, cable-to-board for aligning circular or ribbon cable to PCBs and board-to-board for connecting two or more PCBs together.



The market is majorly driven by growing electronics content in automotive like infotainment and safety systems and rising disposable incomes in emerging and developed countries. Nowadays, vehicles are equipped with heavy electronic components to control critical systems including airbags, GPS navigation etc. With rapidly increasing technology, the usage of electronic components in automobiles is also increasing. Growing demand for automotive safety requires sophisticated automotive sensors which are anticipated to increase demand for automotive connectors.



Scope of the Report

• The report presents the analysis of Connector market for the historical period of 2016-2020 and the forecast period of 2021-2026.



• The report analyses the Connector Market by Product (PCB Connectors, I/O Connectors, Circular Connectors, Fiber Optic Connectors, RF Coaxial Connectors, Others).



• The report analyses the Connector Market by End User (Automotive, Telecom, Transportation, Industrial, Computer & Peripherals, Others).



• The Connector Market has been analysed By Region (Americas, Europe, Asia Pacific, MEA) and By Country (United States, Canada, Mexico, Germany, United Kingdom, France, China, India, Japan, South Korea).



• Also, the attractiveness of the market has been presented by region, product, end user. Also, the major opportunities, trends, drivers and challenges of the industry has been analysed in the report.



• The report tracks competitive developments, strategies, mergers and acquisitions and new product development. The companies analysed in the report include TE Connectivity, Amphenol, Aptiv PLC, Japan Aviation Electronics, 3M, AMETEK, Prysmian Group, Yazaki, ABB Ltd., Molex.



Key Target Audience



• Manufacturers of PCBs



• Connector Vendors



• Consulting and Advisory Firms



• Government and Policy Makers



• Regulatory Authorities

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06102460/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________