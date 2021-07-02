Global Composite Cans Market to 2026 - Growing Trend of Convenience Food in Emerging Markets Presenting Opportunities

Dublin, July 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Composite Cans Market Research Report by Closure, by Can Diameter, by End User, by Region - Global Forecast to 2026 - Cumulative Impact of COVID-19" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Global Composite Cans Market size was estimated at USD 4,289.57 Million in 2020 and expected to reach USD 4,592.97 Million in 2021, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) 7.41% from 2020 to 2026 to reach USD 6,587.41 Million by 2026.



Market Statistics:



The report provides market sizing and forecast across five major currencies - USD, EUR GBP, JPY, and AUD. It helps organization leaders make better decisions when currency exchange data is readily available. In this report, the years 2018 and 2019 are considered historical years, 2020 as the base year, 2021 as the estimated year, and years from 2022 to 2026 are considered the forecast period.



Market Segmentation & Coverage:



This research report categorizes the Composite Cans to forecast the revenues and analyze the trends in each of the following sub-markets:

Based on Closure, the Composite Cans Market was examined across Caps and Lids. The Caps is further studied across Plug and Snap-On. The Lids is further studied across Aluminum Membrane, Paperboard Ends, and Plastic Membrane.

Based on Production, the Composite Cans Market was examined across Convolute Winding, Linear Draw, and Spiral Winding.

Based on Can Diameter, the Composite Cans Market was examined across 100 mm & above, 50 mm - 100 mm, and Less than 50 mm.

Based on End User, the Composite Cans Market was examined across Agriculture, Consumer Goods, Food & Beverage, Industrial Goods, Personal Care & Cosmetics, and Textiles and Apparels.

Based on Geography, the Composite Cans Market was examined across Americas, Asia-Pacific, and Europe, Middle East & Africa. The Americas is further studied across Argentina, Brazil, Canada, Mexico, and United States. The Asia-Pacific is further studied across China, India, Indonesia, Japan, Malaysia, Philippines, South Korea, and Thailand. The Europe, Middle East & Africa is further studied across France, Germany, Italy, Netherlands, Qatar, Russia, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Spain, United Arab Emirates, and United Kingdom.

Competitive Strategic Window:



The Competitive Strategic Window analyses the competitive landscape in terms of markets, applications, and geographies to help the vendor define an alignment or fit between their capabilities and opportunities for future growth prospects. It describes the optimal or favorable fit for the vendors to adopt successive merger and acquisition strategies, geography expansion, research & development, and new product introduction strategies to execute further business expansion and growth during a forecast period.



FPNV Positioning Matrix:



The FPNV Positioning Matrix evaluates and categorizes the vendors in the Composite Cans Market based on Business Strategy (Business Growth, Industry Coverage, Financial Viability, and Channel Support) and Product Satisfaction (Value for Money, Ease of Use, Product Features, and Customer Support) that aids businesses in better decision making and understanding the competitive landscape.



Market Share Analysis:



The Market Share Analysis offers the analysis of vendors considering their contribution to the overall market. It provides the idea of its revenue generation into the overall market compared to other vendors in the space. It provides insights into how vendors are performing in terms of revenue generation and customer base compared to others. Knowing market share offers an idea of the size and competitiveness of the vendors for the base year. It reveals the market characteristics in terms of accumulation, fragmentation, dominance, and amalgamation traits.



Company Usability Profiles:



The report profoundly explores the recent significant developments by the leading vendors and innovation profiles in the Global Composite Cans Market, including Ace Paper Tube, Amcor Plc, Bharath Paper Conversions, Canfab Packaging Inc.,, Chicago Mailing Tube, Compocan Industries, Corex Group, Eco Canister, Halaspack Bt., Heartland Products Group LLC, Kunert Gruppe, Marshall Paper Tube Company, Inc., Mondi, Mondi Group, Pioneer Packaging, Inc., PTS Manufacturing Co, Quality Container Company, Ridgid Paper Tube Corp, Safepack Industries Ltd., Shree Umiya Paper Tubes, Smurfit Kappa SPA, Tinpak Pvt Ltd., Valk Industries, Inc., Wes-Pac Inc., and Western Container Corp..



The report provides insights on the following pointers:



1. Market Penetration: Provides comprehensive information on the market offered by the key players

2. Market Development: Provides in-depth information about lucrative emerging markets and analyze penetration across mature segments of the markets

3. Market Diversification: Provides detailed information about new product launches, untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments

4. Competitive Assessment & Intelligence: Provides an exhaustive assessment of market shares, strategies, products, certification, regulatory approvals, patent landscape, and manufacturing capabilities of the leading players

5. Product Development & Innovation: Provides intelligent insights on future technologies, R&D activities, and breakthrough product developments



The report answers questions such as:



1. What is the market size and forecast of the Global Composite Cans Market?

2. What are the inhibiting factors and impact of COVID-19 shaping the Global Composite Cans Market during the forecast period?

3. Which are the products/segments/applications/areas to invest in over the forecast period in the Global Composite Cans Market?

4. What is the competitive strategic window for opportunities in the Global Composite Cans Market?

5. What are the technology trends and regulatory frameworks in the Global Composite Cans Market?

6. What is the market share of the leading vendors in the Global Composite Cans Market?

7. What modes and strategic moves are considered suitable for entering the Global Composite Cans Market?



Key Topics Covered:



1. Preface



2. Research Methodology



3. Executive Summary



4. Market Overview



5. Market Insights

5.1. Market Dynamics

5.1.1. Drivers

5.1.1.1. Demand from proliferating food and beverage industry

5.1.1.2. Shifting focus on recyclable or disposable products

5.1.1.3. Growing adoption in industrial shipping and textile sector

5.1.2. Restraints

5.1.2.1. Changing customer desires for convenience packaging

5.1.3. Opportunities

5.1.3.1. Growing trend of convenience food in emerging markets

5.1.3.2. Sustainability is a future of the packaging industry

5.1.4. Challenges

5.1.4.1. Risks of contamination in the recycled composite can such as cardboard in packaging

5.2. Cumulative Impact of COVID-19

5.3. Porters Five Forces Analysis



6. Composite Cans Market, by Closure

6.1. Introduction

6.2. Caps

6.2.1. Plug

6.2.2. Snap-On

6.3. Lids

6.3.1. Aluminum Membrane

6.3.2. Paperboard Ends

6.3.3. Plastic Membrane



7. Composite Cans Market, by Production

7.1. Introduction

7.2. Convolute Winding

7.3. Linear Draw

7.4. Spiral Winding



8. Composite Cans Market, by Can Diameter

8.1. Introduction

8.2. 100 mm & above

8.3. 50 mm - 100 mm

8.4. Less than 50 mm



9. Composite Cans Market, by End User

9.1. Introduction

9.2. Agriculture

9.3. Consumer Goods

9.4. Food & Beverage

9.5. Industrial Goods

9.6. Personal Care & Cosmetics

9.7. Textiles and Apparels



10. Americas Composite Cans Market

10.1. Introduction

10.2. Argentina

10.3. Brazil

10.4. Canada

10.5. Mexico

10.6. United States

10.6.1. California

10.6.2. Florida

10.6.3. Illinois

10.6.4. New York

10.6.5. Ohio

10.6.6. Pennsylvania

10.6.7. Texas



11. Asia-Pacific Composite Cans Market

11.1. Introduction

11.2. China

11.3. India

11.4. Indonesia

11.5. Japan

11.6. Malaysia

11.7. Philippines

11.8. South Korea

11.9. Thailand



12. Europe, Middle East & Africa Composite Cans Market

12.1. Introduction

12.2. France

12.3. Germany

12.4. Italy

12.5. Netherlands

12.6. Qatar

12.7. Russia

12.8. Saudi Arabia

12.9. South Africa

12.10. Spain

12.11. United Arab Emirates

12.12. United Kingdom



13. Competitive Landscape

13.1. FPNV Positioning Matrix

13.1.1. Quadrants

13.1.2. Business Strategy

13.1.3. Product Satisfaction

13.2. Market Ranking Analysis

13.3. Market Share Analysis

13.4. Competitive Scenario

13.4.1. Merger & Acquisition

13.4.2. Agreement, Collaboration, & Partnership

13.4.3. New Product Launch & Enhancement

13.4.4. Investment & Funding

13.4.5. Award, Recognition, & Expansion



14. Company Usability Profiles

14.1. Ace Paper Tube

14.2. Amcor Plc

14.3. Bharath Paper Conversions

14.4. Canfab Packaging Inc.,

14.5. Chicago Mailing Tube

14.6. Compocan Industries

14.7. Corex Group

14.8. Eco Canister

14.9. Halaspack Bt.

14.10. Heartland Products Group LLC

14.11. Kunert Gruppe

14.12. Marshall Paper Tube Company, Inc.

14.13. Mondi

14.14. Mondi Group

14.15. Pioneer Packaging, Inc.

14.16. PTS Manufacturing Co

14.17. Quality Container Company

14.18. Ridgid Paper Tube Corp

14.19. Safepack Industries Ltd.

14.20. Shree Umiya Paper Tubes

14.21. Smurfit Kappa SPA

14.22. Tinpak Pvt Ltd.

14.23. Valk Industries, Inc.

14.24. Wes-Pac Inc.

14.25. Western Container Corp.



15. Appendix

