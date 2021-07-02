Worldwide Smart Syringe Industry to 2027 - Featuring Gerresheimer, Sharps Technology and Retractable Technologies Among Others

Dublin, July 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Smart Syringe Market - Size, Share, Outlook, and Opportunity Analysis, 2019 - 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Smart syringes can be classified in three categories, auto-disabled syringes (widely used for vaccination drives), Active Safety Syringes (the hypodermic protection is activated by the user), and Passive Safety Syringes (retract automatically after the use).
Smart syringes cater to various applications including drug delivery, vaccination, and blood specimen collection. Moreover, increasing demand for blood donations is also fuelling growth of the smart syringe market. For instance, according to the World Health Organization (WHO), 112.5 million blood donations were collected globally every year and there is an increase of 10.7 million blood donations from unpaid donors reported from 2008 to 2013. Furthermore, according to the American National Red Cross, around 7,000 units of platelets and 10,000 units of plasma are required daily in the U.S. and nearly 21 million blood components are transfused each year in the U.S.
Market Dynamics
Major factor driving growth of the smart syringe market include increasing launches of new products in the market and technological advancements in the smart syringes. For instance, on July 06, 2020, Sharps Technology, Inc., a provider of smart safety syringes, announced that the company has received approval from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for SHARPS PROVENSA smart safety syringes and is planning to commence the production in fourth quarter of 2020. SHARPS PROVENSA is designed with a propriety shield to cover the needle point making the syringe incapable of reuse and eliminating accidental needlestick injuries.
Similarly, on October 06, 2020, Gerresheimer AG, announced that the company will offer its Gx RTF syringes with a twist-off closure system, SG ITC (Integrated Tip Cap). The new system offers syringe closure with more stability providing extra protection to the drug product.
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/jnspm4