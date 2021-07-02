Worldwide Smart Syringe Industry to 2027 - Featuring Gerresheimer, Sharps Technology and Retractable Technologies Among Others

Dublin, July 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Smart Syringe Market - Size, Share, Outlook, and Opportunity Analysis, 2019 - 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Smart syringes can be classified in three categories, auto-disabled syringes (widely used for vaccination drives), Active Safety Syringes (the hypodermic protection is activated by the user), and Passive Safety Syringes (retract automatically after the use).



Smart syringes cater to various applications including drug delivery, vaccination, and blood specimen collection. Moreover, increasing demand for blood donations is also fuelling growth of the smart syringe market. For instance, according to the World Health Organization (WHO), 112.5 million blood donations were collected globally every year and there is an increase of 10.7 million blood donations from unpaid donors reported from 2008 to 2013. Furthermore, according to the American National Red Cross, around 7,000 units of platelets and 10,000 units of plasma are required daily in the U.S. and nearly 21 million blood components are transfused each year in the U.S.



Market Dynamics



Major factor driving growth of the smart syringe market include increasing launches of new products in the market and technological advancements in the smart syringes. For instance, on July 06, 2020, Sharps Technology, Inc., a provider of smart safety syringes, announced that the company has received approval from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for SHARPS PROVENSA smart safety syringes and is planning to commence the production in fourth quarter of 2020. SHARPS PROVENSA is designed with a propriety shield to cover the needle point making the syringe incapable of reuse and eliminating accidental needlestick injuries.



Similarly, on October 06, 2020, Gerresheimer AG, announced that the company will offer its Gx RTF syringes with a twist-off closure system, SG ITC (Integrated Tip Cap). The new system offers syringe closure with more stability providing extra protection to the drug product.



Key features of the study:

This report provides in-depth analysis of the global smart syringe market, and provides market size (US$ Mn) and compound annual growth rate (CAGR%) for the forecast period (2020-2027), considering 2019 as the base year

It elucidates potential revenue opportunities across different segments and explains attractive investment proposition matrices for this market

This study also provides key insights about market drivers, restraints, opportunities, new product launches or approval, market trends, regional outlook, and competitive strategies adopted by key players

It profiles key players in the global smart syringe market based on the following parameters - company overview, financial performance, product portfolio, market presence, distribution strategies, key developments, strategies, and future plans

Key companies covered as a part of this study include Becton, Dickinson and Company, Gerresheimer AG, Sharps Technology, Inc., Cardinal Health, lomMedical, MHC Medical Products, Sol-Millennium Medical Group, UltiMed Inc., Vogt Medical, Retractable Technologies, Inc., DMC Medical Limited, BIOCORP, Hindustan Syringes & Medical Devices Ltd, and Owen Mumford Ltd.

Insights from this report would allow marketers and the management authorities of the companies to make informed decisions regarding their future product launches, type up-gradation, market expansion, and marketing tactics

The global smart syringe market report caters to various stakeholders in this industry including investors, suppliers, product manufacturers, distributors, new entrants, and financial analysts

Stakeholders would have ease in decision-making through various strategy matrices used in analyzing the global smart syringe market

Key Topics Covered:



1. Research Objectives and Assumptions

2. Market Purview

3. Market Dynamics, Regulations, and Trends

Market Dynamics

Drivers

Restraints

Market Opportunities

Impact Analysis

Key Developments

PEST Analysis

4. Global Smart Syringe Market - Impact of Coronavirus (Covid-19) Pandemic

COVID-19 Epidemiology

Safety Syringes for COIVD-19 Vaccines

5. Global Smart Syringe Market, By Product Type, 2016 - 2027, (US$ Mn)

Introduction

Market Share Analysis, 2020 and 2027 (%)

Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017 - 2027

Segment Trends

Auto-disable Syringes

Introduction

Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, 2016 - 2027, (US$ Mn)

Active Safety Syringes

Introduction

Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, 2016 - 2027, (US$ Mn)

Passive Safety Syringes

Introduction

Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, 2016 - 2027, (US$ Mn)

6. Global Smart Syringe Market, By Application, 2016 - 2027, (US$ Mn)

Introduction

Market Share Analysis, 2020 and 2027 (%)

Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017 - 2027

Segment Trends

Vaccination

Introduction

Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, 2016 - 2027, (US$ Mn)

Drug Delivery

Introduction

Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, 2016 - 2027, (US$ Mn)

Blood Specimen Collection

Introduction

Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, 2016 - 2027, (US$ Mn)

7. Global Smart Syringe Market, By End User, 2016 - 2027, (US$ Mn)

Introduction

Market Share Analysis, 2020 and 2027 (%)

Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017 - 2027

Segment Trends

Hospitals & Clinics

Introduction

Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, 2016 - 2027, (US$ Mn)

Diagnostic Laboratories

Introduction

Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, 2016 - 2027, (US$ Mn)

Homecare Settings

Introduction

Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, 2016 - 2027, (US$ Mn)

8. Global Smart Syringe Market, By Region, 2016 - 2027, (US$ Mn)

Introduction

Market Share Analysis, By Region, 2020 and 2027 (%)

Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, For Regions, 2017-2027

North America

Market Size and Forecast, By Product Type, 2016 - 2027, (US$ Mn)

Market Size and Forecast, By Application, 2016 - 2027, (US$ Mn)

Market Size and Forecast, By End User, 2016 - 2027, (US$ Mn)

Market Size and Forecast, By Country, 2016 - 2027, (US$ Mn)

U.S.

Canada

Latin America

Market Size and Forecast, By Product Type, 2016 - 2027, (US$ Mn)

Market Size and Forecast, By Application, 2016 - 2027, (US$ Mn)

Market Size and Forecast, By End User, 2016 - 2027, (US$ Mn)

Market Size and Forecast, By Country, 2016 - 2027, (US$ Mn)

Brazil

Mexico

Argentina

Rest of Latin America

Europe

Market Size and Forecast, By Product Type, 2016 - 2027, (US$ Mn)

Market Size and Forecast, By Application, 2016 - 2027, (US$ Mn)

Market Size and Forecast, By End User, 2016 - 2027, (US$ Mn)

Market Size and Forecast, By Country, 2016 - 2027, (US$ Mn)

Germany

U.K.

France

Italy

Spain

Russia

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

Market Size and Forecast, By Product Type, 2016 - 2027, (US$ Mn)

Market Size and Forecast, By Application, 2016 - 2027, (US$ Mn)

Market Size and Forecast, By End User, 2016 - 2027, (US$ Mn)

Market Size and Forecast, By Country, 2016 - 2027, (US$ Mn)

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

ASEAN

Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East

Market Size and Forecast, By Product Type, 2016 - 2027, (US$ Mn)

Market Size and Forecast, By Application, 2016 - 2027, (US$ Mn)

Market Size and Forecast, By End User, 2016 - 2027, (US$ Mn)

Market Size and Forecast, By Country, 2016 - 2027, (US$ Mn)

GCC

Israel

Rest of Middle East

Africa

Market Size and Forecast, By Product Type, 2016 - 2027, (US$ Mn)

Market Size and Forecast, By Application, 2016 - 2027, (US$ Mn)

Market Size and Forecast, By End User, 2016 - 2027, (US$ Mn)

Market Size and Forecast, By Country/Region, 2016 - 2027, (US$ Mn)

South Africa

Central Africa

North Africa

9. Competitive Landscape

Heat Map Analysis

Market Share Analysis

Becton, Dickinson and Company

Company Overview

Device Portfolio

Financial Overview

Key Highlights

Market Strategies

Gerresheimer AG

Company Overview

Device Portfolio

Financial Overview

Key Highlights

Market Strategies

Sharps Technology, Inc.

Company Overview

Device Portfolio

Financial Overview

Key Highlights

Market Strategies

Cardinal Health

Company Overview

Device Portfolio

Financial Overview

Key Highlights

Market Strategies

lomMedical

Company Overview

Device Portfolio

Financial Overview

Key Highlights

Market Strategies

MHC Medical Products

Company Overview

Device Portfolio

Financial Overview

Key Highlights

Market Strategies

Sol-Millennium Medical Group

Company Overview

Device Portfolio

Financial Overview

Key Highlights

Market Strategies

UltiMed Inc.

Company Overview

Device Portfolio

Financial Overview

Key Highlights

Market Strategies

Vogt Medical

Company Overview

Device Portfolio

Financial Overview

Key Highlights

Market Strategies

Retractable Technologies, Inc.

Company Overview

Device Portfolio

Financial Overview

Key Highlights

Market Strategies

DMC Medical Limited

Company Overview

Device Portfolio

Financial Overview

Key Highlights

Market Strategies

BIOCORP

Company Overview

Device Portfolio

Financial Overview

Key Highlights

Market Strategies

Hindustan Syringes & Medical Devices Ltd

Company Overview

Device Portfolio

Financial Overview

Key Highlights

Market Strategies

Owen Mumford Ltd

Company Overview

Device Portfolio

Financial Overview

Key Highlights

Market Strategies

Analyst Views

