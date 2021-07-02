Global Cosmetic Packaging Market to 2027 - Size, Share, Outlook and Opportunity Analysis

Dublin, July 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Cosmetic Packaging Market - Size, Share, Outlook, and Opportunity Analysis, 2019 - 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



A preparation either natural or artificial used to improve the appearance of the body, particularly face are regarded as cosmetics. Make-up is also a term often interchangeable used for cosmetics, but largely indicates face care products. However, the cosmetics also encompasses hair care, nail care and body care, apart from face care. Packaging materials such as plastic, paper, metal or glass which are used as primary packaging material to pack cosmetic products have been considered as cosmetic packaging in this report.



Factors such as changing lifestyles of people, services provided by beauty and wellness industry, increasing middle class population in developing countries of Asia Pacific are expected to drive growth of the market during the forecast period. In addition to this, declining unemployment rate coupled with per capita disposable income in developing countries of Asia Pacific are the macroeconomic factors, which are expected to fuel demand for beauty and wellness services. Moreover, usage of cosmetics in commercial spaces is comparatively higher than that in households, and this trend is expected to continue throughout the forecast period.



Key players operating in the full buy providers industry are offering innovative designing and sustainable packaging solutions to attract customer attention and are also reducing the carbon footprint of the packaging material on the environment. For instance, in April 2020, Shiseido (Japan) launched the brand Baum, with a total of 27 products and are completely based on natural and clean formulations. The packaging material is made from bio-based PET, recycled glass, and up-cycled oak pieces.



Major players operating in the cosmetics packaging market are focusing on various strategies such as capacity expansion in order to meet the increasing demand of cosmetics and strengthen their market presence. For instance, in October 2018, Kolmar completed the construction of its second overseas factory in China, which is located on 63,117 square meter land area with total floor area of 74,600 square meters. It is the single largest cosmetics manufacturing facility in China.



Packaging plays a key role in branding the cosmetic products by increasing the aesthetic appeal of the product that attracts new customers, retain existing customers, and add to its brand differentiation. Thus, cosmetic companies mainly focus on attractive, portable, and effective packaging that provides multifunctional properties to its customers and this is expected to fuel the growth of cosmetic packaging market.



Key companies covered as a part of this study include Aptar Group, Inc., RPC Group Plc., Gerresheimer AG, Amcor Limited, Albea S.A., Libo Cosmetics Company, Ltd, Quadpack Industries, HCP Packaging, Fusion Packaging, and ABC Packaging Ltd.

