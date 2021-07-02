New York, July 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Hexamethyldisilazane (HMDS) Market (Value, Volume) – Analysis By Application, By Type, By Region, By Country (2021 Edition): Market Insights and Forecast with Impact of COVID-19 (2021-2026)" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06102463/?utm_source=GNW

It may also be used in semiconductor industry and in vinyl silicone rubber to improve their tearing strength.



Globally, the Hexamethyldisilazane market is mainly driven by growing demand for semiconductor processing and pharmaceutical intermediate. For pharmaceutical application, HMDS is used as functional group protective agent, catalyst, and activator. For example, it can be used to produce antibiotics drugs (Cefomycin, Amikacin, and Penicillin etc.), cardiovascular drugs (Rosuvastatin, Atorvastatin Calcium etc.) and nucleoside drugs (Lamivudine, Sofosbuvir, Zidovudine, Cytarabine, Capecitabine, and Fluorouracil).



Furthermore, the other major growth drivers for hexamethyldisilazane market are the wide application areas such as organic synthesis, surface treatment, and semiconductors. In case of electronics industry, it is used in manufacturing of coatings, tailing agents, rubbers or as a semiconductor. It is also used as an adhesive and sealant in automotive care products.



For surface treatment application, it can be used to modify the surface of white carbon black powder, diatomaceous earth powder to improve hydrophobicity, reinforcement, tear resistance. For lithium battery electrolyte application, it can improve the electrochemical and cycling performance of lithium-ion battery. With high volatility and low impurity residue, HMDS can be used as anti-corrosion adhesion assistant agent for electronic cleaning agent, semiconductor photoresist and positive photoresist.



The North America region dominates the hexamethyldisilazane market. The growth in the hexamethyldisilazane market is driven by the mounting silicone industry in the region. The region is a leading market for medical grade silicones driven by robust growth in the healthcare industry and the availability of several large manufacturers in the region. The key aspect that drives the growth of the market includes the rising demand for medical implantable devices owing to the rising chronic cardiovascular diseases across the region. The increasing number of ageing population, high healthcare spending, along with the rising prevalence of cardiovascular diseases are some of the factors that demand for implantable devices, which, in turn, enhances the growth of the market over the forecast period.



