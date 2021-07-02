Global $10+ Billion Pasta Sauce Market to 2026

Dublin, July 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Pasta Sauce Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global pasta sauce market reached a value of US$ 10.2 Billion in 2020. Looking forward, the global pasta sauce market to exhibit steady growth during the next five years.

The thriving food and beverage industry, along with a growing preference for ready-to-eat food products, is one of the key factors driving the growth of the market. Owing to the increasing working population and hectic schedules, the preference for packaged and easy to cook pasta sauces has increased significantly across the globe.

Furthermore, a rising consumer inclination to try inter-continental cuisines and flavor-rich dishes is also providing a boost to the market growth. The growing health consciousness among the masses has further enhanced the demand for nutrient-rich and healthy product variants.

Manufacturers are creating pasta sauces that are made using gluten-free and organic ingredients. Moreover, restaurants, cafes and other eateries are also experimenting with multiple flavors and combinations of sauces to offer innovative and unique pasta dishes to their customers.

Other factors, including rising disposable incomes and rapid urbanization, are projected to drive the market further.



Product Type:

Tomato-Based Sauces

Traditional Sauce

Marinara Sauce

Meat Sauce

Mushroom Sauce

Roasted Garlic Sauce

Cheese Sauce

Tomato and Basil Sauce

Pesto-Based Sauces

Traditional Basil Pesto Sauce

Sun-Dried Tomato Pesto Sauce

Alfredo-Based Sauces

Traditional Alfredo Sauce

Garlic Alfredo Sauce

Cheese Alfredo Sauce

Key Topics Covered:



1 Preface



2 Scope and Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Introduction

4.1 Overview

4.2 Key Industry Trends



5 Global Pasta Sauce Market

5.1 Market Overview

5.2 Market Performance

5.3 Impact of COVID-19

5.4 Market Forecast



6 Market Breakup by Product Type

6.1 Tomato-Based Sauces

6.1.1 Market Trends

6.1.2 Major Types

6.1.2.1 Traditional Sauce

6.1.2.2 Marinara Sauce

6.1.2.3 Meat Sauce

6.1.2.4 Mushroom Sauce

6.1.2.5 Roasted Garlic Sauce

6.1.2.6 Cheese Sauce

6.1.2.7 Tomato and Basil Sauce

6.1.2.8 Others

6.1.3 Market Forecast

6.2 Pesto-Based Sauces

6.2.1 Market Trends

6.2.2 Major Types

6.2.2.1 Traditional Basil Pesto Sauce

6.2.2.2 Sun-Dried Tomato Pesto Sauce

6.2.2.3 Others

6.2.3 Market Forecast

6.3 Alfredo-Based Sauces

6.3.1 Market Trends

6.3.2 Major Types

6.3.2.1 Traditional Alfredo Sauce

6.3.2.2 Garlic Alfredo Sauce

6.3.2.3 Cheese Alfredo Sauce

6.3.2.4 Others

6.3.3 Market Forecast



7 Market Breakup by Packaging Type

7.1 Glass Bottles

7.2 PET

7.3 Cans

7.4 Pouches

7.5 Cartons



8 Market Breakup by Distribution Channel

8.1 Direct

8.2 Indirect

8.2.1 Market Trends

8.2.2 Major Types

8.2.2.1 Store-Based Retailing

8.2.2.2 Supermarkets

8.2.2.3 Specialty Stores

8.2.2.4 Convenience Stores

8.2.2.5 Online Retailing

8.2.3 Market Forecast



9 Market Breakup by Region



10 SWOT Analysis



11 Value Chain Analysis

11.1 Overview

11.2 Research and Development

11.3 Raw Material Procurement

11.4 Manufacturing

11.5 Marketing

11.6 Distribution and Export

11.7 End-Use



12 Porters Five Forces Analysis



13 Price Indicators



14 Competitive Landscape

14.1 Market Structure

14.2 Key Players

14.3 Profiles of Key Players



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/o8ezx4



