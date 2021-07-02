New York, July 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Electronic Design Automation (EDA) Market: Analysis By Application, By Product, By Region, By Country (2021 Edition): Market Insights and Forecast with Impact of COVID-19 (2021-2026)" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06102461/?utm_source=GNW

with high efficiency. Today, business drivers and political/social drivers, in combination with technological advancements have accelerated the expanded use of EDA beyond their traditional industries and traditional roles.



The EDA Market is further expected to flourish with increasing government support for technical enhancement in microcontroller and semiconductor across the globe. The growing acceptance of EDA Market with Application (Aerospace & Defense, Automotive, Consumer Electronics, Industrial, Medical, Telecommunications, Others) has substantially led to the increasing use of EDA Also, the growing demand for many end user industries can support EDA market in helping consumers to attain more technological satisfaction with greater efficiency.



The extent of the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the business in fiscal year 2020 and beyond will depend on many factors, including the duration and scope of the public health emergency, the extent, duration and effectiveness of containment actions taken, the extent of its disruption to important global, regional and local supply chains and economic markets and the impact of the pandemic on overall supply and demand, consumer confidence, discretionary spending levels and levels of economic activity.



The American regional market is expected to become the largest EDA market in the forecast period. The major players operating in the American EDA market include Dassault Systèmes, Autodesk, Keysight technologies and many other companies. These players offer a diverse portfolio of EDA to meet the demands of consumers in the region. These companies are providing affordable, efficient, and with no delay EDA for many people in rural and urban area. These players have also acquired and collaborated with other players in the region for portfolio expansion and geographic penetration.



Main areas of COVID-19 impact in the EDA market have been interrupted supply chains and delayed deliveries in some cases as well as a reduction of demand for Occasional Use services due to the postponement or cancellation of sports and other events.



Scope of the Report

• The report presents the analysis of EDA Market for the historical period of 2016-2020 and the forecast period of 2021-2026.



• The report analyses the EDA Market by Application (Aerospace & Defense, Automotive, Consumer Electronics, Industrial, Medical, Telecommunications, Others)



• The report analyses the EDA Market by Product (Semiconductor Intellectual Property (SIP), Computer Aided Engg., IC physical design and verification, PCB & MCM, Services).



• The Global EDA Market has been analysed By Region (America, Europe, APAC, MEA).



• The Global EDA Market has been analysed By Country (United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, UK, Germany, France, China, India, Japan).



• The key insights of the report have been presented through the frameworks of SWOT and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis. Also, the attractiveness of the market has been presented by region, by Application, by Product



• Also, the major opportunities, trends, drivers and challenges of the industry has been analysed in the report.



• The report tracks competitive developments, strategies, mergers and acquisitions and new product development. The companies analysed in the report include Dassault Systèmes, Altair, Altium, Ansys, Autodesk, Cadence, Keysight, Siemens, Xilinx, Synopsis.



Key Target Audience



• EDA Companies



• IT and Software Companies



• Consulting and Advisory Firms



• Government and Policy Makers



• Regulatory Authorities

