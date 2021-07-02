New York, July 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Uveitis - Global Drug Forecast and Market Analysis to 2029" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06101278/?utm_source=GNW

Inflammation that involves other parts of the uveal tract can be treated with injectable corticosteroids such as Novartis’ Triesence (triamcinolone acetonide) or ocular implants such as Allergan’s Ozurdex (dexamethasone).



When the disease is caused by an autoimmune disorder, immunomodulators such as methotrexate, mycophenolate mofetil, azathioprine, and cyclosporine can be used to manage patients.



AbbVie’s Humira (adalimumab) and Janssen’s Remicade (infliximab) are monoclonal antibodies that are injected periodically to manage uveitis that is associated with indications such as rheumatoid arthritis and ulcerative colitis.



The analyst projects the global non-infectious uveitis marketplace-which, for the purposes of this report, comprises the nine major pharmaceutical markets (9MM) (US, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, UK, Japan, Canada, and Australia)-to experience modest growth during the forecast period. The non-infectious uveitis market was valued at $286.3M in 2019. Growth in the market will be driven by the highly anticipated arrivals of intraocular drugs including an anti-inflammatory gene therapy, and a complement inhibitor. In 2029, the market is projected to reach $789.7M. The non-infectious uveitis market will expand at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 10.7%.



- Drugs for non-infectious uveitis generated an estimated $286.3M in 2019, across the 9MM. The analyst projects that the market will expand at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 10.7%, reaching $789.7M in 2029.

- Corticosteroids and immunosuppressants such as methotrexate, azathioprine, and tacrolimus are frequently used to treat patients with uveitis. The main issue with corticosteroids is their potential to cause elevated intraocular pressures and cataracts. Most patients develop these complications after long-term treatment with steroids.

- Immunosuppressants such as azathioprine and tacrolimus take several weeks to bring about therapeutic outcomes. Humira (adalimumab) was the first biologic to gain approval for the treatment of uveitis. However, the drug is injected subcutaneously, and this has been linked to dermatological side effects and discomfort.

- Anterior uveitis makes up the majority of diagnosed prevalent cases of the disease. However, symptoms can overlap with conjunctivitis and keratitis. This can lead to misdiagnosis and delayed initiation of effective treatment.

- A number of drugs that are being developed for uveitis are also in the pipeline for other inflammatory diseases. This is useful because a significant percentage of patients with non-infectious uveitis also have an immune system-related comorbidity.

- Factors that will contribute to growth in the market include continued use of AbbVie’s Humira for the treatment of both anterior and posterior uveitis, the introduction of non-steroidal therapies for the management of patients with anterior uveitis, and the assumed increase in the number of people who develop recurrent uveitis in line with the growing prevalence of autoimmune conditions.

- Barriers to growth include the use of inexpensive generic formulations of immunosuppressants in all of the 9MM and lack of compliance among patients who are instructed to apply eye drops up to six times per day.

- The top-selling late-stage pipeline agent in 2029 will be EYS-606. This is because the drug is expected to be the only gene therapy that will become available to treat anterior uveitis during the forecast window.



- What were the market leading drugs for uveitis in 2019?

- When will the late-stage pipeline products launch in each of the 9MM?

- What are the major clinical and environmental unmet needs in the uveitis market?

- What are the key commercial opportunities for pharmaceutical companies developing therapies for uveitis?



- Overview of epidemiological data, including information about disease duration (acute, chronic, recurrent), localization (anterior, intermediate, posterior, or panuveitis), and etiology (non-infectious, infectious, or idiopathic).

- Examination of pathophysiology, symptoms, diagnosis, and disease management.

- Annualized forecast of sales of uveitis therapeutics in the 9MM.

- Examination of unmet needs, ongoing clinical trials, and profiles of individual marketed drugs.

- Assessment of pipeline drugs, including clinical and commercial aspects of each therapy in development for the treatment of uveitis in adults.

- Review of key market drivers and barriers.

- Discussion of market potential and opportunities for drug developers in the uveitis space.



