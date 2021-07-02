Trenton, NJ, July 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The last year has been a rough one for many women, filled with unexpected changes, added responsibilities, health concerns, job instability, and much more. Fortunately, the power to network and help each other survive, rise, and shine, is something that is quite the priority for some very driven organizations. One of the forces leading the way is the non-profit organization Living Well 4 Life Foundation. With Covid restrictions

beginning to relax, Living Well 4 Life Foundation is happy to announce its first official event, the “Space for Her” Women’s Conference. A combination in-person and virtual event, “Space for Her” will be held in Trenton, NJ from July 16-18, 2021. With the emphasis of the conference being "Breaking New Ground," “Space for Her” encourages women of all backgrounds to break through limitations, invest in themselves, and pursue their dreams. The enthusiasm surrounding the event is skyrocketing.



Living Well 4 Life Foundation to Host “Space for Her” Women’s Conference in Trenton, NJ from July 16-18, 2021

“Space for Her is an in-person & virtual Total Health & Wellness women’s conference,” commented Rekishia L. McMillan, the founder and director of Living Well 4 Life Foundation. “This is going to be a truly amazing and empowering experience. Activities include morning stretches and a one-mile city walk, interactive workshops, networking, clubhouse rooms, virtual networking, and live jazz music by an all woman trio.”

Just some highlights of the conference include: over 600+ women of diverse backgrounds, ages, and career paths expected to attend in its hybrid format with 100 women onsite and 500 attending virtually; an impressive lineup of keynote speakers; transformative breakout sessions; professional growth and personal development covering many areas; cross-generational leadership; and much more.

The Live Jazz music brings a special kind of energy to the event. It will be performed by multi-faceted saxophonist Audrey Welber-Lafferty. She has been showcased on BET’s (Black Entertainment Television) long-running Bobby Jones Gospel Show, in addition to playing with many other groups including New York City swing-jazz-blues band Swingadelic and the Jazz Lobsters Big Band. Her fiery sound and precision technique on the alto sax has been described by reviewers as “inspired,” “muscular,” and “gloriously pure-toned.” Will Friedwald of the Wall Street Journal cited Welber’s “especially fluid clarinet solo” in his review of Swingadelic 2013 album “Toussaintville.”



Sponsorship opportunities are available for those who’d like to gain brand exposure with 600+ Greater Trenton and Philadelphia-area women, while also demonstrating support for the advancement and development of community through solid action. Diverse sponsorship packages are available to meet a brand or organization’s budget. Woman-owned business vendors are also wanted for the event’s virtual exhibitor booths to sell and showcase products and to support woman-owned businesses.

For more information be sure to visit https://www.spaceforherconference.org.

About Space for Her

Space For Her Conference is an initiative of Living Well 4 Life Foundation, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization.

Rekishia L. McMillan

info@spaceforher.org

(848) 212-8125

