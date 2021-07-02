Lerøy Seafood Group ASA: Assigned investment grade rating with a stable outlook from Nordic Credit Rating

English Norwegian

Nordic Credit Rating (NCR) said today that it has assigned a “BBB” long-term issuer credit rating to Lerøy Seafood ASA with a stable outlook.



NCR states “The rating reflects Lerøy Seafood Group ASA relatively strong market position in the profitable salmon farming industry. It also reflects the breadth of its operations as a fully integrated seafood producer with significant wildcatch, processing and distribution capabilities. It further reflects the company’s moderate financial leverage and strong cash flow, which will allow it to maintain a high level of investment, if necessary, to keep up with technological developments and create revenue growth.”

The credit reports from Nordic Credit Rating can be found here: ﻿https://nordiccreditrating.com/issuer/leroy-seafood-group-asa﻿

For queries, please contact:

Sjur S. Malm, CFO Lerøy Seafood Group, +47 41 77 20 20

This stock exchange announcement was published by Hans Ljøen, Treasury & Investor Relations, on 2nd July at 13:10 CET.

About Lerøy Seafood Group ASA

Lerøy Seafood Group ASA is a global seafood corporation with its head office in Bergen. The Group's approx. 5,000 employees handles between 350,000 and 400,000 tonnes of seafood every year through our value chain, corresponding to around 5 million meals every day. The Group has a vertically integrated value chain for redfish and whitefish, and significant activities using third-party products. The Group's values - open, honest, responsible and creative - shall represent the very foundations of everything we do, and we work hard to achieve our goal of creating the world's most efficient and sustainable value chain for seafood.