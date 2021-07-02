Global Forestry Software Market Poised to Grow at an Impressive CAGR of Almost 16% From 2021-2025

Dublin, July 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Forestry Software Market 2021-2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The publisher has been monitoring the forestry software market and it is poised to grow by $1.02 billion during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of almost 16% during the forecast period.

The report on the forestry software market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.



The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the rise in the adoption of cloud-based forestry software, the adoption of automated forestry management, and the digitalization of forest operations.



The forestry software market analysis includes the type segment and geographic landscape.



The forestry software market is segmented as below:



By Type

On-premise forestry software

Cloud-based forestry software

By Geographical Landscape

North America

Europe

APAC

South America

MEA

This study identifies the increasing demand for AI-based forestry as one of the prime reasons driving the forestry software market growth during the next few years. Also, the rising adoption of big data in forestry and advances of mobile technology in forestry will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The publisher recognizes the following companies as the key players in the global forestry software market: Assisi Software Corp., Caribou Software Inc, Creative Information Systems Inc., Disprax Pty Ltd., Enfor Consultants Ltd., Environmental Systems Research Institute Inc., Forestry Systems Inc., Mason, Bruce & Girard Inc., Remsoft, and Trimble Inc.



Commenting on the report, an analyst from the research team said: `The latest trend gaining momentum in the market is increasing demand for AI-based forestry.`



According to the report, one of the major drivers for this market is the rise in the adoption of cloud-based forestry software.



The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to a SWOT analysis of the key vendors.

