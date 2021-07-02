Insights on the Mattress Global Market to 2026 - by Product, Size, Application, Distribution Channel and Region

Dublin, July 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Mattress Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global mattress market is expected to exhibit strong growth during 2021-2026. A mattress is a large rectangular pad filled with cotton, foam rubber or an arrangement of coiled springs. It can also be filled with water, air or a variety of natural fibers. It plays a vital role in giving the right support and comfort to the body, keeping the spine in a neutral position, and facilitating sleep. Moreover, it assists in minimizing nervousness, irritability, headaches and stress experienced by individuals, factors that are associated with the quality of sleep.
At present, there is a significant rise in the demand for various home furnishing products, such as mattresses, pillowcases and bed linens, on account of the increasing construction of residential complexes. Apart from this, due to the growing instances of back and posture-related problems caused by uncomfortable sleeping surfaces, there is widespread adoption of airbeds, waterbeds and foam-based mattresses that offer superior comfort through even distribution of pressure and body weight. These mattresses can also be customized and aid in relaxing the spine while sleeping.
Furthermore, the key players are focusing on the introduction of organic mattresses made by utilizing natural and environment-friendly raw materials, such as wool, natural latex and organic cotton. However, due to the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), and the consequent lockdowns and disruptions in the supply chain have also impacted the industry growth. Looking forward, the publisher expects the global mattress market to grow at a CAGR of around 7% during the forecast period (2021-2026).
Key Market Segmentation:
The publisher provides an analysis of the key trends in each sub-segment of the global mattress market report, along with forecasts for growth at the global, regional and country level from 2021-2026. Our report has categorized the market based on region, product, size, application, and distribution channel.
Breakup by Product:
Based on the product, innerspring mattresses currently represent the most popular product owing to the growing instances of back and posture-related problems caused by uncomfortable sleeping surfaces.
- Innerspring
- Memory Foam
- Latex
- Others
Breakup by Size:
On the basis of the size, the report finds that twin or single sized mattresses are highly preferred by consumers.
- Twin or Single
- Twin XL
- Full or Double
- Queen
- King
- Others
Breakup by Application:
At present, there has been a heightened demand for mattresses from the domestic sector due to a rise in the homeownership and residential needs associated with an increase in disposable incomes.
- Domestic
- Commercial
Real estate related government policies increasing disposable income of home ownership supports the mattress market growth. Moreover, serval counties government consider home ownership as an important policies and condition goal.
Breakup by Distribution Channel:
Based on the distribution channel Offline retailers, which include dealers, or distributors who own franchised stores, currently dominate the market, holding the largest market share.
- Online
- Offline
The demand of the mattresses from multination hospital and international hotel chain to boost the growth of brands presenting organic and premium product.
Regional Insights:
Asia Pacific, including China, Japan, India, South Korea, Indonesia, Australia and others, currently exhibits a clear dominance in the market owing to the inflating income levels and flourishing e-commerce industry in the region.
- North America
- United States
- Canada
- Asia Pacific
- China
- Japan
- India
- South Korea
- Australia
- Indonesia
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- United Kingdom
- Italy
- Spain
- Russia
- Latin America
- Brazil
- Mexico
- Middle East and Africa
Competitive Landscape:
The competitive landscape of the market has been analyzed in the report, along with the detailed profiles of the major players operating in the industry. Some of mattress manufacturers are Kingsdown Inc., Kurlon Enterprise Ltd., Leggett & Platt Incorporated, Paramount Bed Co. Ltd., Sealy Corporation, Serta Inc., Simmons Bedding Company LLC, Sleep Number Corporation, Southerland Inc., Spring Air Company and Tempur-Pedic International, Inc.
Key Topics Covered:
1 Preface
2 Scope and Methodology
3 Executive Summary
4 Introduction
4.1 Overview
4.2 Key Industry Trends
5 Global Mattress Market
5.1 Market Overview
5.2 Market Performance
5.3 Impact of COVID-19
5.4 Market Forecast
6 Market Breakup by Product
6.1 Innerspring Mattresses
6.1.1 Market Trends
6.1.2 Market Forecast
6.2 Memory Foam Mattresses
6.2.1 Market Trends
6.2.2 Market Forecast
6.3 Latex Mattresses
6.3.1 Market Trends
6.3.2 Market Forecast
6.4 Others
6.4.1 Market Trends
6.4.2 Market Forecast
7 Market Breakup by Distribution Channel
7.1 Online Distribution
7.1.1 Market Trends
7.1.2 Market Forecast
7.2 Offline Distribution
7.2.1 Market Trends
7.2.2 Market Forecast
8 Market Breakup by Size
8.1 Twin or Single Size
8.1.1 Market Trends
8.1.2 Market Forecast
8.2 Twin XL Size
8.2.1 Market Trends
8.2.2 Market Forecast
8.3 Full or Double Size
8.3.1 Market Trends
8.3.2 Market Forecast
8.4 Queen Size
8.4.1 Market Trends
8.4.2 Market Forecast
8.5 King Size Mattress
8.5.1 Market Trends
8.5.2 Market Forecast
8.6 Others
8.6.1 Market Trends
8.6.2 Market Forecast
9 Market Breakup by Application
9.1 Domestic
9.1.1 Market Trends
9.1.2 Market Forecast
9.2 Commercial
9.2.1 Market Trends
9.2.2 Market Forecast
10 Market Breakup by Region
10.1 North America
10.1.1 United States
10.1.1.1 Market Trends
10.1.1.2 Market Forecast
10.1.2 Canada
10.1.2.1 Market Trends
10.1.2.2 Market Forecast
10.2 Asia Pacific
10.2.1 China
10.2.1.1 Market Trends
10.2.1.2 Market Forecast
10.2.2 Japan
10.2.2.1 Market Trends
10.2.2.2 Market Forecast
10.2.3 India
10.2.3.1 Market Trends
10.2.3.2 Market Forecast
10.2.4 South Korea
10.2.4.1 Market Trends
10.2.4.2 Market Forecast
10.2.5 Australia
10.2.5.1 Market Trends
10.2.5.2 Market Forecast
10.2.6 Indonesia
10.2.6.1 Market Trends
10.2.6.2 Market Forecast
10.2.7 Others
10.2.7.1 Market Trends
10.2.7.2 Market Forecast
10.3 Europe
10.3.1 Germany
10.3.1.1 Market Trends
10.3.1.2 Market Forecast
10.3.2 France
10.3.2.1 Market Trends
10.3.2.2 Market Forecast
10.3.3 United Kingdom
10.3.3.1 Market Trends
10.3.3.2 Market Forecast
10.3.4 Italy
10.3.4.1 Market Trends
10.3.4.2 Market Forecast
10.3.5 Spain
10.3.5.1 Market Trends
10.3.5.2 Market Forecast
10.3.6 Russia
10.3.6.1 Market Trends
10.3.6.2 Market Forecast
10.3.7 Others
10.3.7.1 Market Trends
10.3.7.2 Market Forecast
10.4 Latin America
10.4.1 Brazil
10.4.1.1 Market Trends
10.4.1.2 Market Forecast
10.4.2 Mexico
10.4.2.1 Market Trends
10.4.2.2 Market Forecast
10.4.3 Others
10.4.3.1 Market Trends
10.4.3.2 Market Forecast
10.5 Middle East and Africa
10.5.1 Market Trends
10.5.2 Market Breakup by Country
10.5.3 Market Forecast
11 SWOT Analysis
12 Value Chain Analysis
13 Porters Five Forces Analysis
14 Price Analysis
15 Competitive Landscape
15.1 Market Structure
15.2 Key Players
15.3 Profiles of Key Players
15.3.1 Kingsdown Inc.
15.3.1.1 Company Overview
15.3.1.2 Product Portfolio
15.3.2 Kurlon Enterprise Ltd.
15.3.2.1 Company Overview
15.3.2.2 Product Portfolio
15.3.3 Leggett & Platt Incorporated
15.3.3.1 Company Overview
15.3.3.2 Product Portfolio
15.3.3.3 Financials
15.3.3.4 SWOT Analysis
15.3.4 Paramount Bed Co. Ltd.
15.3.4.1 Company Overview
15.3.4.2 Product Portfolio
15.3.5 Sealy Corporation
15.3.5.1 Company Overview
15.3.5.2 Product Portfolio
15.3.6 Serta Inc.
15.3.6.1 Company Overview
15.3.6.2 Product Portfolio
15.3.7 Simmons Bedding Company LLC
15.3.7.1 Company Overview
15.3.7.2 Product Portfolio
15.3.8 Sleep Number Corporation
15.3.8.1 Company Overview
15.3.8.2 Product Portfolio
15.3.9 Southerland Inc.
15.3.9.1 Company Overview
15.3.9.2 Product Portfolio
15.3.10 Spring Air Company
15.3.10.1 Company Overview
15.3.10.2 Product Portfolio
15.3.11 Tempur-Pedic International, Inc.
15.3.11.1 Company Overview
15.3.11.2 Product Portfolio
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/uweaup