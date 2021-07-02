United States Climate Change Business: Explore the Diverse and Rapidly Evolving Markets for Climate Change Risk Assessment and Adaptation and Greenhouse Gas (GHG) Mitigation

Dublin, July 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Climate Change Business Journal" journal has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Market Intelligence on Climate Change: Climate Change Business Journal explores the diverse and rapidly evolving markets for climate change risk assessment and adaptation and greenhouse gas (GHG) mitigation.

We estimate that greenhouse gas (GHG) and climate risk analyses contribute a small but growing portion of EIA revenues on the order of $30-40 million in the United States.

Environmental executives interviewed by CCBJ estimated fees for GHG analyses at $20,000 to $25,000 for commercial, industrial, institutional or residential projects and upwards of $40,000 to $80,000 for an upstream oil and gas project.

Although, except for California and New York, most other states with climate policies such as Oregon and Maryland have no requirement to assess GHGs as a component of environmental reviews, executives interviewed for this edition said they see a positive trend generally toward more inclusion of GHGs in EIAs.

