Vow ASA : Shareholder letter

Following the shareholders’ decision at Vow ASA’s general assembly on the 14th of May, Vow Green Metals will be spun off as an independent company, and the company will be listed on Euronext Growth Oslo on or around the 12th of July 2021.

On that occasion, the CEOs of the two companies have sent a joint letter to their shareholders, which is also enclosed to this release (see link at end of document).





For more information, please contact

Henrik Badin

CEO Vow ASA & Interim CEO Vow Green Metals AS

Tel: + 47 90 78 98 25

Email: henrik.badin@vowasa.com





About Vow

Vow and its subsidiaries Scanship and Etia are passionate about preventing pollution. The company’s world leading solutions convert biomass and waste into valuable resources and generate clean energy for a wide range of industries.

Cruise ships on every ocean have Vow technology inside which processes waste and purifies wastewater. Fish farmers are adopting similar solutions, and public utilities and industries use our solutions for sludge processing, waste management and biogas production on land.

With advanced technologies and solutions, Vow turns waste into biogenetic fuels to help decarbonise industry and convert plastic waste into fuel, clean energy, and high-value pyro carbon. The solutions are scalable, standardised, patented, and thoroughly documented, and the company’s capability to deliver is well proven. They are key to end waste and stop pollution.

Located in Oslo, the parent company Vow ASA is listed on the Oslo Stock Exchange (ticker VOW).





This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.







