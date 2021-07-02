LONDON and NEW YORK, July 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tiziana Life Sciences plc (Nasdaq: TLSA / AIM: TILS) ("Tiziana" or the "Company"), a biotechnology company focused on innovative therapeutics for oncology, inflammation and infectious diseases, today announces that the Forms 20-F and F-6 filed by Accustem Sciences Limited with the SEC have been declared effective, enabling the completion of the in specie distribution and spin out of Accustem Sciences Limited. These documents together can be found at www.accustem.com



Times and dates for holders of Tiziana ordinary shares (traded on the London Stock Exchange)

The timetable for the holders of Tiziana ordinary shares (traded on the London Stock Exchange) held in CREST and Certificated form is as follows:

Demerger Record Time: 7:00 a.m. on 30 October 2020 Ex-entitlement date for Accustem Shares: 2 November 2020 CREST accounts credited with Accustem Shares: 8 July 2021* Certificates for Accustem Shares for those shareholders

holding their Tiziana Life Sciences plc in certificated form: by 18 July 2021 * replacing allocation placeholders currently showing

Times and dates for holders of Tiziana ADSs (traded on the US Nasdaq Market)



The timetable for the holders of Tiziana ADSs (traded on the Nasdaq market) are subject to different corporate action timings and holders of the ADRs should also refer to the notice published today by JP Morgan, the ADR depositary bank which can be found at https://www.adr.com/drprofile/88875G101

Announcement Tiziana CUSIP: 88875G101

Corporate Action Type: Spin Off with DR Distribution Spin Off Issuer Name: Accustem Sciences Limited Spin Off DR CUSIP: 00442Y101 DR Distribution Rate: 1 new Accustem DR(s) issued for every 1 existing Tiziana DR held on DR Record Date Tax Withholding Rate: n/a DR Record Date: November 6, 2020 DR Payment Date: July 14, 2021 DR Issuance and Cancellation Books close Date: October 28, 2020 DR Issuance and Cancellation Books reopen Date: July 19, 2021 Fees: Issuance fee: $nil per DR issued

The Issuer has announced a Spin Off Distribution in the local market. Existing Tiziana DRs will continue to be valid and will not have to be exchanged for new DRs.