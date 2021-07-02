Reservoir Acquires the Producer Catalog of Legendary Rock Producer Tom Werman

NEW YORK, July 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reservoir announces the acquisition of the producer catalog of legendary Rock producer Tom Werman. The deal includes 100% of Werman’s producer rights for all of his works including the #1 Billboard Hot 100 hit “Every Rose Has Its Thorn” by Poison.



Werman began his career as an A&R executive for Epic Records, signing standout rock artists like REO Speedwagon, Cheap Trick, Ted Nugent, Molly Hatchet, and Boston, before shifting focus to record producing, where he went on to contribute to 23 Gold- and Platinum-certified records for artists and bands such as Mother’s Finest, Ted Nugent, Cheap Trick, Molly Hatchet, Blue Öyster Cult, Mötley Crüe, Twisted Sister, Lita Ford, Dokken, Kix, L.A. Guns, and Poison.

In addition to “Every Rose Has Its Thorn,” some of Werman’s evergreen productions include Poison’s “Nothin’ But A Good Time,” Twisted Sister’s “We’re Not Gonna Take It” and “I Wanna Rock,” Mötley Crüe’s “Girls, Girls, Girls,” and Cheap Trick’s “Surrender,” among many others.

On the acquisition, Werman says, “It’s gratifying to make this agreement with Faith Newman and the Reservoir team who genuinely care about my work, and I’m glad to have found such avid supporters.”

“I am so happy to continue to represent Tom, from when he produced amazing albums back in the day to this new deal with Reservoir,” Marvin Katz, Werman’s attorney, adds. “We are thankful to the great Reservoir team for all their enthusiasm.”

Adds Reservoir EVP, A&R and Catalog Development Faith Newman, “From the powerful, iconic hits to the deeper cuts, Tom’s contributions to Rock as we know it are indelible. We are honored to now include them as part of the Reservoir catalog.”

This news comes following the announcement that Reservoir has entered into an agreement with Roth CH Acquisition II Co. (Nasdaq: ROCC), a special purpose acquisition company, taking the first step toward becoming a publicly traded company listed on the Nasdaq.

ABOUT RESERVOIR

Reservoir is an independent music company based in New York City and with offices in Los Angeles, Nashville, Toronto, London, and Abu Dhabi. Founded as a family-owned music publisher in 2007, the company has grown to represent over 130,000 copyrights and 36,000 master recordings with titles dating as far back as 1900, and hundreds of #1 releases worldwide. Reservoir holds a regular Top 10 U.S. Market Share according to Billboard’s Publishers Quarterly, was twice named Publisher of the Year by Music Business Worldwide’s The A&R Awards, and won Independent Publisher of the Year at the 2020 Music Week Awards.

The company also represents a multitude of recorded music through Chrysalis Records, Tommy Boy Records, and Philly Groove Records and manages artists through its ventures with Blue Raincoat Music and Big Life Management.