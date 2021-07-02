Solid Biosciences Reports Inducement Grant to New Senior Vice President, Clinical Development

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., July 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Solid Biosciences Inc. (Nasdaq: SLDB), a life sciences company focused on advancing meaningful therapies for Duchenne muscular dystrophy (Duchenne), today announced the grant of an inducement award to its newly appointed Senior Vice President, Clinical Development, Roxana Dreghici. The grant was approved by a majority of the independent directors of the Company on June 16, 2021 as an inducement material to Dr. Dreghici entering into employment with the Company in accordance with Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4).



The inducement grant to Dr. Dreghici consisted of an option to purchase up to 230,000 shares of common stock. The option has an exercise price of $3.77 per share, the closing price per share of Solid Biosciences’ common stock as reported by Nasdaq on July 1, 2021. The option has a ten-year term and vests in four equal installments on each one-year anniversary of Dr. Dreghici’s employment start date until the fourth anniversary of Dr. Dreghici’s start date, subject to Dr. Dreghici’s continued service with the Company through the applicable vesting dates.

About Solid Biosciences

Solid Biosciences is a life sciences company focused on advancing transformative treatments to improve the lives of patients living with Duchenne. Disease-focused and founded by a family directly impacted by Duchenne, our mandate is simple yet comprehensive – work to address the disease at its core by correcting the underlying mutation that causes Duchenne with our lead gene therapy candidate, SGT-001. For more information, please visit www.solidbio.com.

