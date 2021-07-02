United States $2.5 Billion Non-Invasive Prenatal Testing Markets, 2015-2020 & 2021-2028

Dublin, July 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "U.S. Non-Invasive Prenatal Testing Market Research and Outlook, 2021 - Trends, Growth Opportunities, Competitive Analysis and Forecasts to 2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The United States Non-Invasive Prenatal Testing (NIPT) market is expected to touch a valuation of USD 2.5 Billion by 2028.

The U.S. Non-Invasive Prenatal Testing market is growing with the increasing per capita income, growing interest, increase in incidences of chromosomal aneuploidies among fetus, development of advanced non-invasive prenatal testing products, rising awareness regarding non-invasive prenatal testing, rising focus on reimbursement for NIPT, increasing preference for non-invasive techniques over invasive methods and ACOG guidelines recommend NIPT for all pregnancies regardless of risk. The market shows high potential for growth in the future.

This new market report presents a comprehensive study of the entire United States non-invasive prenatal testing market. The report offers the most up-to-date industry data on the actual market situation and future outlook for the United States' non-invasive prenatal testing market.

The report also provides up-to-date historical market size data for the period 2015 - 2020 and an illustrative forecast to 2028 covering key market aspects like market value and volume for non-invasive prenatal testing in the United States.

This Comprehensive Report Provides:

To Analyse the Historical Growth in the Market Size of the United States Non-Invasive Prenatal Testing Market from 2015 to 2020.

To Estimate and Forecast the Market Size of the United States Non-Invasive Prenatal Testing Market from 2021 to 2028 and Growth Rate until 2028.

The Market Size of the United States Average Risk Non-Invasive Prenatal Testing Market with Seven Years Forecast

The Market Size of the United States High-Risk Non-Invasive Prenatal Testing Market with Seven Years Forecast

Evaluates the Number of NIPT Tests Performed in the United States with Seven Years Forecast

Studies the United States Number of Average Risk NIPT Tests Performed with Seven Years Forecast

Examines the United States Number of High-Risk NIPT Tests Performed with Seven Years Forecast

Assessment of Market Potential and Opportunities for this Innovation-Driven United States Non-Invasive Prenatal Testing Market with Seven Years Forecast

Insights into the United States Average and High-Risk Potential NIPT Tests Market with Seven Years Forecast

Meticulously Assesses the Overall United States Potential Non-Invasive Prenatal Testing (NIPT) Volume and Future Trends

Analyses of the United States Average and High-Risk Potential Number of Tests Performed with Seven Years Forecast

Detailed Insights into the Regulatory Framework of the United States Non-Invasive Prenatal Testing Market

Features Reimbursement Patterns of the United States Non-Invasive Prenatal Testing Market

Tracks Competitive Developments, Approaches, Recent Industry Developments, Mergers & Acquisitions, Collaboration Deals, Partnership Deals, Distribution, Exclusive, and Licensing Agreement

A Comprehensive List of the Key Players Along with the Analysis of their Current NIPT Test Portfolios, Business Overview, and Recent Development

Key Questions Answered in this Report:

What is the current scenario of the United States non-invasive prenatal testing market?

What is the total market size and forecast (until 2028) for the United States non-invasive prenatal testing market?

How has the potential market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?

How many NIPT tests being performed in the U.S. during 2015 - 2028?

What is the market size of the average risk NIPT tests in the United States?

What is the market size of the high-risk NIPT tests in the United States?

What are the key marketed NIPT tests available in the United States?

What are the major drivers of the United States non-invasive prenatal testing market?

What are the major inhibitors of the United States non-invasive prenatal testing market?

What is the reimbursement pattern in the United States non-invasive prenatal testing market?

What is the regulatory framework in the United States non-invasive prenatal testing market?

What are the major deals and agreement happenings in the United States non-invasive prenatal testing market?

Who are the top market players? What are their happenings, current developments, and scenarios?

How is the market predicted to develop in the future?

The Leading Companies for the United States Non-Invasive Prenatal Testing Market are Listed Below:

Illumina

Natera

Quest Diagnostics

Myriad Genetics

Centogene

GenPath

Progenity

PerkinElmer

Yourgene Health

Invitae Corporation

Agilent Technologies

Ariosa Diagnostics (Roche)

Integrated Genetics (LabCorp)

Key Topics Covered:

1. Executive Summary

2. United States Actual Non-Invasive Prenatal Testing Volume (Number of Tests Performed) and Forecast (2015 - 2028)

3. United States Potential Non-Invasive Prenatal Testing Volume (Number of Tests Performed) and Forecast (2015 - 2028)

4. United States Actual Non-Invasive Prenatal Testing Market Size and Forecast (2015 - 2028)

5. United States Potential Non-Invasive Prenatal Testing Market Size and Forecast (2015 - 2028)

6. United States Non-Invasive Prenatal Testing Market Growth Drivers and Challenges

7. Non-Invasive Prenatal Testing Comparative Analysis

8. Reimbursement Environment of the United States Non-Invasive Prenatal Testing Market

9. Regulation Framework of the United States Non-Invasive Prenatal Testing Market

10. Major Deals and Agreements in the Non-Invasive Prenatal Testing Market

11. Key Companies Analysis

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/o217yo