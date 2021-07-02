United States Vaccines Market Analysis and Forecasts, 2018-2020 & 2021-2027

Dublin, July 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "United States Vaccines Market Size, Top 45 Vaccines Brand In-Depth Analysis, Trends, Shares, Insights, and Forecasts to 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The United States vaccines market size is projected to touch the figures of USD 30 Billion by 2027.

The report offers the most up-to-date industry data on the actual market situation and future outlook for the United States vaccines market. The report provides historical market data for 2018 - 2020, and forecasts from 2021 until 2027. A comprehensive analysis has been done on market share with the percentage of all the 45 vaccines brand used in the United States.

The report contains a deep analysis of the United States vaccines market size in terms of value. The report provides a clear insight into current and future developments of the United States vaccines market. The report also explores the detailed analysis, insights of the top 45 vaccines market assessment in the United States from 2018 to 2020, and forecasts to 2027.

A comprehensive analysis has been done on market share with a percentage of the leading 45 vaccines used in the United States. The report also details the latest information about the vaccine's pricing analysis, insights, and trends, and the regulatory framework of the United States vaccines market.

The report also tracks and analyses competitive developments, including collaboration, partnership deals, distribution, exclusive and licensing agreements, new vaccine developments, and R&D activities in the market. The report also delivers an in-depth analysis of evolving market trends, drivers, and restraining forces that influence the growth of the market.

The report also analyses detailed profiles of innovative and leading players with information on business overview, companies' vaccines portfolio, promising vaccines in the clinical development, and the latest developments

This Comprehensive U.S Vaccines Report Provides:

The Market Size of the United States Vaccines Market with Six Years Forecast

Detailed Insights of the Top 45 Vaccines Market Value Used in the U.S. with Six Years Forecast

An Insightful Analysis of the Top 45 Vaccines Brand Market Share and Y-o-Y Growth Rate

Delivers Comprehensive Insights on the Latest Pricing Analysis, Insights, and Trends

Delivers an In-Depth Analysis of Evolving Market Trends, Drivers and Restraints of the United States Vaccines Market

An Insightful Investigation has been done on Promising Vaccines in the Clinical Development

Delivers Comprehensive Insights into the Regulatory Framework of the United States Vaccines Market

Tracks Competitive Developments, Approaches, Recent Industry Developments, Partnership, Collaboration Deals, Distribution, Exclusive, and Licensing Agreement

A Comprehensive List of the Leading Companies along with the Analysis of their Current Vaccines Portfolio, Promising Vaccines in the Clinical Development, and Recent Development

The Leading Companies for the U.S Vaccines Market are Listed Below:

Pfizer

Merck

Grifols

Sanofi Pasteur

Seqirus (CSL Limited)

AstraZeneca

GlaxoSmithKline (GSK)

Dynavax Technologies Corporation

Key Topics Covered:

1. Executive Summary

2. United States Vaccines Market Size and Forecast (2018 - 2027)

3. United States Vaccines Brand Market Share and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2018 - 2027

4. Key Market Growth Drivers and Challenges in the U.S. Vaccines Market

4.1 Key Market Growth Drivers

4.2 Key Market Challenges

5. United States Top 45 Vaccines Market Value Analysis, Insights and Forecasts, 2018 - 2027

5.1 Daptacel

5.2 Quadracel

5.3 Kinrix

5.4 Pentacel

5.5 Vaxelis

5.6 IPOL

5.7 Vaqta

5.8 Havrix

5.9 Twinrix

5.10 Engerix B

5.11 Recombivax HB

5.12 PedvaxHIB

5.13 ActHIB

5.14 Hiberix

5.15 MenQuadfi

5.16 Tenivac

5.17 Imovax

5.18 FluMist Quadrivalent

5.19 Prevnar 13

5.20 Gardasil 9

5.21 Fluzone Quadrivalent

5.22 Flublok

5.23 Flucelvax Quadrivalent

5.24 Afluria Quadrivalent

5.25 Fluad

5.26 Varivax

5.27 Menactra

5.28 Proquad

5.29 Pneumovax 23

5.30 Fluarix/FluLaval

5.31 Havrix/Twinrix/Engerix-B

5.32 M-M-R II

5.33 Adacel

5.34 Boostrix

5.35 Bexsero

5.36 Menveo

5.37 Trumenba

5.38 Shingrix

5.39 Pentacel

5.40 Recombivax HB

5.41 Rotateq

5.42 Rotarix

5.43 Pediarix/Infanrix

5.44 Heplisav-B

5.45 TDVAX

5.46 Other Vaccines

6. United States Vaccines Pricing Analysis, Insights and Trends

7. Regulatory Framework of the United States Vaccines Market

8. Major Deals and Agreement Happenings in the Vaccines Market

8.1 Collaboration Deals

8.2 Licensing Agreement

8.3 Exclusive Agreement

8.4 Distribution Agreement

8.5 Partnership Deals

9. Leading Companies in the United States Vaccines Market

9.1 Business Overview

9.2 Vaccines Portfolio

9.3 Promising Vaccines in the Clinical Development

9.4 Recent Development

