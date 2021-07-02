Ehave, Inc. To Be One Of Four Main Sponsors At The Third Annual Psytech Summit on July 19th and 20th, 2021

MIAMI, July 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ehave, Inc., (OTC Pink: EHVVF) (the “Company”), a provider of digital therapeutics for the psychedelic and mental health sectors, announced today it will be one of four sponsors at PsyTech, an upcoming complimentary Psychedelic Industry summit taking place virtually on July 19-20 for investors and interested individuals. The third annual PsyTech Summit will cover the most heated topics in the psychedelic sector today, like ketamine-assisted therapy, microdosing, promising new innovations in developmental phases, and much more.



“Sponsoring the PsyTech Summit is a great opportunity for Ehave and its shareholders as we roll out our KetaDASH platform and home infusion service,” said Ben Kaplan, CEO of Ehave. “We want to let the psychedelic industry know more about KetaDASH, which is a HIPAA compliant, cloud-based platform that will be first to market as a home healthcare provider offering IV based infusion therapy of ketamine.”

The third annual Psytech Summit is produced by PsyTech Inc., a leading source of education, clinical care and clinical tools for the fast-growing psychedelic medical sector. The summit will be a spirited, global discussion focused on today’s most impactful psychedelic therapies, most promising research, and their burgeoning commercial climate through a variety of panels, breakout sessions, and Q&A opportunities with experts.

Speakers and moderators for the Third Annual Psytech Summit include:

Rick Doblin, Founder & Executive Director of the Multidisciplinary Association for Psychedelic Studies (MAPS)

Robin Carhart-Harris, Head of Centre for Psychedelic Research at Imperial College London

Matthew W. Johnson, Professor of Psychiatry and Behavioral Sciences at Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine

Rachel Yehuda, Director of the Center for Psychedelic Psychotherapy and Trauma Research

LARS WILDE, President, Chief Business Officer, and Co‑founder of COMPASS Pathways

Robert Roscow, CSO & Co-Founder of Mydecine

Ronan Levy, Founder and Executive Chairman of Field Trip health

Lynn Marie Morski, MD, JD, President of the Psychedelic Medicine Association

Lauren Taus, LCSW, Ketamine Assisted Psychotherapist at Inbodied Life LCSW Inc

Anne Philippi, CEO of The New Health Club

Gul Dolen PhD, Associate Professor at Johns Hopkins University



About Ehave, Inc.

Ehave, Inc. is a provider of digital therapeutics delivering evidence-based therapeutic interventions to patients. Our primary focus is on improving the standard care in therapeutics to prevent or treat brain disorders or diseases through the use of digital therapeutics, psychedelics, independently or together, with medications, devices, and other therapies to optimize patient care and health outcomes meeting privacy and HIPAA & GDPR Compliant. Our main product is the Ehave Dashboard which is a mental health informatics platform that allows clinicians to make objective and intelligent decisions through data insight using Blockchain technology. The Ehave dashboard offers Offline Encrypted Digital Records Empowering Healthcare providers and patients and it's a powerful machine learning and artificial intelligence platform using artificial intelligence to extract deep insights from audio, video and text to improve research with a growing set of advanced tools and applications developed by Ehave and its leading partners. This empowers patients, healthcare providers, and payers to address a wide range of conditions through high quality, safe, and effective data-driven involvement with intelligent and accessible tools.

Forward-Looking Statement Disclaimer

This press release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such statements may be preceded by the words “intends,” “may,” “will,” “plans,” “expects,” “anticipates,” “projects,” “predicts,” “estimates,” “aims,” “believes,” “hopes,” “potential” or similar words. Forward-looking statements are based on certain assumptions and are subject to various known and unknown risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the Company's control, and cannot be predicted or quantified and consequently, actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements: (i) the initiation, timing, progress and results of the Company’s research, manufacturing and other development efforts; (ii) the Company’s ability to advance its products to successfully complete development and commercialization; (iii) the manufacturing, development, commercialization, and market acceptance of the Company’s products; (iv) the lack of sufficient funding to finance the product development and business operations; (v) competitive companies and technologies within the Company’s industry and introduction of competing products; (vi) the Company’s ability to establish and maintain corporate collaborations; (vii) loss of key management personnel; (viii) the scope of protection the Company is able to establish and maintain for intellectual property rights covering its products and its ability to operate its business without infringing the intellectual property rights of others; (ix) potential failure to comply with applicable health information privacy and security laws and other state and federal privacy and security laws; and (x) the difficulty of predicting actions of the USA FDA and its regulations. All forward-looking statements included in this press release are made only as of the date of this press release. The Company assumes no obligation to update any written or oral forward-looking statement unless required by law. More detailed information about the Company and the risk factors that may affect the realization of forward-looking statements is contained under the heading "Risk Factors" in Ehave, Inc.’s Registration Statement on Form F-1 filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) on September 24, 2015, as amended, which is available on the SEC's website, http://www.sec.gov.

