Mycotopia Therapies PsyTech Inc. Announces Third Annual Psytech Summit on July 19th and 20th, 2021

MIAMI, July 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mycotopia Therapies, Inc., (OTC Pink: TPIA) (the “Company”) announced today an upcoming complimentary Psychedelic Industry summit will take place virtually on July 19-20 for investors and interested individuals. The third annual Psytech Summit, where research and industry meet, is produced by PsyTech Inc., a leading source of education, clinical care and clinical tools for the fast-growing psychedelic medical sector. The summit will be a spirited, global discussion focused on today’s most impactful psychedelic therapies, most promising research, and their burgeoning commercial climate through a variety of panels, breakout sessions, and Q&A opportunities with experts.



This year’s summit will feature two levels of access for registrants: a general admission registration and a premium access registration, featuring an additional day of content as well as extra breakout and Q&A sessions. Premium access registration costs $97USD. General admission registration is available for free.

Panels such as, “Where Research Meets Industry,” include Rick Doblin, Founder & Executive Director of the Multidisciplinary Association for Psychedelic Studies (MAPS); Robin Carhart-Harris, Head of Centre for Psychedelic Research at Imperial College London; Matthew W. Johnson, Professor of Psychiatry and Behavioral Sciences at Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine; and Rachel Yehuda, Director of the Center for Psychedelic Psychotherapy and Trauma Research, among many others.

This year’s summit, including breakout discussions, will cover the most heated topics in the psychedelic sector today, like ketamine-assisted therapy, microdosing, promising new innovations in developmental phases, and much more. Psytech Inc. is once again excited to host the most influential people in the psychedelic sector as they talk about today’s successes and tomorrow’s visions.

More information regarding the summit including sessions schedules and registration details can be found at psytechglobal.com/summit/.

Mycotopia Therapies owns a 10% interest in PsychedeliTech Inc., the parent company of PsyTech. Ehave, Inc. controls approximately 75.77% of the outstanding shares of Mycotopia Therapies. Ehave is developing KetaDASH, which is a HIPAA compliant, cloud-based platform that will be first to market as a home healthcare provider offering IV based infusion therapy of ketamine. KetaDASH is available to ketamine clinics and qualified patients whose healthcare provider has prescribed it as a treatment. Qualified patients, doctors, and clinics are invited to visit https://www.ketadash.com/sign-up/ for more information.

About Mycotopia Therapies

Mycotopia Therapies Inc. provides psychedelic therapies through technology-focused, data-driven, and medical-based solutions for people dealing with anxiety, depression, bipolar disorders, PTSD, ADHD, autism, and addictions. With a primary focus of helping you heal and reclaim your life, Mycotopia Therapy endeavors to guide individuals through their journey of healing. This is accomplished by acquiring an understanding of the causes and works to mental wellness through psychedelic enhanced psychotherapy, integrated with a professional team of mental wellness practitioners and cutting-edge technology. Psychedelic therapy is a holistic and spiritual approach providing healing and has shown successful treatment for many years. The company operates as a subsidiary of EHAVE, Inc. Additional information on Mycotopia Therapy can be found on the Company’s website at: https://www.mycotopiatherapies.com.

About PsyTech Inc.

PsyTech combines a robust psychedelic therapeutic community with integrative mental healthcare delivery and enabling tools for novel modalities of care. A leader in the development of data-driven tools that allow physicians unprecedented insight into patient well-being and clinical best practices, PsyTech is mainstreaming the adoption of psychedelic-assisted therapies through the promotion and delivery of safe and effective therapy, combating stigma, and accelerating innovation. For more information, please visit psytechglobal.com.

Forward-Looking Statement Disclaimer

This press release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such statements may be preceded by the words “intends,” “may,” “will,” “plans,” “expects,” “anticipates,” “projects,” “predicts,” “estimates,” “aims,” “believes,” “hopes,” “potential” or similar words. Forward-looking statements are based on certain assumptions and are subject to various known and unknown risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the Company's control, and cannot be predicted or quantified and consequently, actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements: (i) the initiation, timing, progress and results of the Company’s research, manufacturing and other development efforts; (ii) the Company’s ability to advance its products to successfully complete development and commercialization; (iii) the manufacturing, development, commercialization, and market acceptance of the Company’s products; (iv) the lack of sufficient funding to finance the product development and business operations; (v) competitive companies and technologies within the Company’s industry and introduction of competing products; (vi) the Company’s ability to establish and maintain corporate collaborations; (vii) loss of key management personnel; (viii) the scope of protection the Company is able to establish and maintain for intellectual property rights covering its products and its ability to operate its business without infringing the intellectual property rights of others; (ix) potential failure to comply with applicable health information privacy and security laws and other state and federal privacy and security laws; and (x) the difficulty of predicting actions of the USA FDA and its regulations. All forward-looking statements included in this press release are made only as of the date of this press release. The Company assumes no obligation to update any written or oral forward-looking statement unless required by law. More detailed information about the Company and the risk factors that may affect the realization of forward-looking statements is contained under the heading "Risk Factors" in Mycotopia Therapies, Inc.’s Registration Statement on Form F-1 filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) on September 24, 2015, as amended, which is available on the SEC's website, http://www.sec.gov.

Media Inquiries and Investor Relations:

Gabe Rodriguez

Email: erelationsgroup@gmail.com

Phone: (623) 261-9046